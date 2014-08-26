Flat Death

These pictures originally appeared in the 2014 VICE photo issue.
Girl from Contact Sheet (Darkroom Manual), 2014, 30 x 24 inches, 76.2 x 60.96 cm
Videos by VICE
Vases (Encyclopedia Pictures), 2014, C-print, 30 x 24 inches, 76.2 x 60.96 cm
Islamic Dome (Plastic Cups), 2014, C-print, 30 x 24 inches, 76.2 x 60.96 cm
Metals and Tanks (Darkroom Manual), 2013, C-print, 30 x 24 inches, 76.2 x 60.96 cm
Lens (Darkroom Manual), 2014, 30 x 24 inches, 76.2 x 60.96 cm
Corinthian Column (Plastic Cups), 2014, C-print, 30 x 24 inches, 76.2 x 60.96 cm
Man and Space (Books 2), 2013, C-print, 30 x 24 inches, 76.2 x 60.96 cm
Lighting Test Woman (Darkroom Manual), 2014, C-print, 30 x 24 inches, 76.2 x 60.96 cm
All images courtesy of the artist and Cooper Cole Gallery, Toronto