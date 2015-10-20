The Pope of Bullshit Gives Clementine Some Advice in Today’s ‘Habits’ Comic By Lauren Monger October 20, 2015, 5:00am Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard Read more comics by Lauren Monger at her Tumblr and Twitter. Tagged:ANIMALS, cigaretter, clem, Comics!, funny animals, gary, Habits, HEROIN, job, lauren monger, Legs, punk animals, Smoking, Tobacco, Vice Blog, Vice comics Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard MoreFrom VICE Chyler Leigh as Alex Danvers in Supergirl How ‘Supergirl’ Mirrors My Own Coming-Out Process 01.24.17 By Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya ‘There’s No Perfect BJ Technique’ and More Realistic Sex Advice 01.23.17 By Frankie Miren Marina Abramović Still Doesn’t Give a Fuck 11.29.16 By James Yeh Rory from ‘Gilmore Girls’ Is Actually the Worst 11.24.16 By Koty Neelis