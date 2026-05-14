Is Fortnite Down? Fortnite Server Status for Overwatch Act 3 Explained

Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 Act 3 “Answer the Call” is going live on May 14, 2026. As a result, the battle royale will go under server maintenance for a set period of time. Here is the Fortnite server status explained, and when the Overwatch Fortnite crossover start time is for every region.

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Fortnite Act 3 server maintenance starts at 1 AM PT and 4 AM ET on May 14, 2026. That means the Fortnite servers will go offline for around three hours to patch in the new “Answer the Call” update. Assuming everything goes smoothly, we now have a pretty good idea when the Overwatch Fortnite season will start.

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Fortnite Act 3 update downtime should end at 4 AM PT, or 7 AM ET. Players will be able to log back into the game during this period of time, and even start matchmaking. However, new seasonal quests usually don’t tend to unlock until 6 AM PT or 9 AM ET – this includes the new set of Chaos Cubes.

Those are a lot of numbers we are throwing at you, I know. For your convenience, we have a list below that shows when Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 Act 3 will go live in every region:

Fortnite Server Downtime and Act 3 Release Times (All Regions)

Screenshot: Epic Games

Server Maintenance Start Time (Downtime Begins)

North America (PT): 1:00 AM

1:00 AM North America (ET): 4:00 AM

4:00 AM Canada (ET): 4:00 AM

4:00 AM United Kingdom (BST): 9:00 AM

9:00 AM Europe (CEST): 10:00 AM

10:00 AM Japan (JST): 5:00 PM

5:00 PM Brazil (BRT): 5:00 AM

5:00 AM Australia (AEST): 6:00 PM

6:00 PM New Zealand (NZST): 8:00 PM

Fortnite Act 3 Release Time (Servers Back Up)

North America (PT): 4:00 AM

4:00 AM North America (ET): 7:00 AM

7:00 AM Canada (ET): 7:00 AM

7:00 AM United Kingdom (BST): 12:00 PM

12:00 PM Europe (CEST): 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Japan (JST): 8:00 PM

8:00 PM Brazil (BRT): 8:00 AM

8:00 AM Australia (AEST): 9:00 PM

9:00 PM New Zealand (NZST): 11:00 PM

Overwatch Fortnite Skin Release Times

Screenshot: Epic Games

As previously reported, Fortnite Act 3 “Answer the Call” is a crossover with Blizzard’s hero shooter Overwatch. The crossover will, of course, feature skins of several characters from the multiplayer game. However, we now know when the will be added to the game.

As reported by ShiinaBR, the Overwatch Fortnite skins will be available to purchase starting at 4 AM PT or 7 AM ET as soon as the Act 3 update downtime ends. That means you won’t have to wait for the daily item shop reset, as the new cosmetics will likely be available as soon as the new update goes live early in the morning.

As far as which characters will be included, Epic Games has confirmed the Overwatch Fortnite skins will include D.Va, Mercy, Tracer, and Genji. Fortnite Act 3 will also feature Tracer’s Pulse Pistols Mythic, which allows players to go into first-person and zip around the map. Additionally, the Mercy Caduceus Staff Mythic lets players heal teammates, and even revive them – just like in Overwatch.