Luh Tyler Talks About His New Album, the Rise in Florida Fast Music, and Why Tricking Is the Lamest Thing You Could Do

At just 20 years old, Luh Tyler has already cemented himself as Florida royalty. In just three years, he put Tallahassee on the map in a way that hasn’t been done since T-Pain told us he fell in love with a stripper.

But Tyler didn’t make it this far by overthinking it or executing some grand scheme to take over hip-hop. Instead, his raps are the byproduct of an artist who almost certainly freestyled at lunch tables and school desks as someone made a beat out of pencil taps. “I don’t need a b***h, the Benjamins the only thing I need / I just come up off the head, no, I don’t write, don’t gotta read / I’m with your b***h, we at the Waffle House, yeah, we on Tennessee,” Luh Tyler breezily raps on “Law & Order“.

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Luh Tyler Speaks With Noisey Ahead of His Rolling Loud 2026 Set in Orlando

This breezy mindset continues on his upcoming album Destined for Greatness, releasing on May 29th. Before his set at Rolling Loud 2026 in Orlando, he teased that he’s giving fans the usual sampling platter. But beyond that, he’ll put aside some of the flexing to get a little personal, too.

“I’ma tell a story on that bih for real, ya feel me? Talk about my life on that bih, I got some real s**t on there this time,” Tyler grinned. “Mix it in, got some turnt s**t, some chill s**t, and some s**t for the h*es. Everything for everybody.”

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One of the immediate standouts in the rollout for Destined for Greatness was “No Trick”. At 20 years old, you have to wonder how he’s already jaded by women expecting him to burn all his money on them. Some people also wholeheartedly believe it ain’t tricking if you got the money to blow. It was safe to say Luh Tyler didn’t share that mindset in the slightest.

When asked to define trickin’, he laughed, “being a dumb a** n***a spending that pape on a h*e you don’t even know… who was gon’ f**k for free! I ain’t spending no pape on you if you ain’t my girl!”

Luh Tyler dropped his ‘Florida Boy’ Mixtape one year ago, in May 2025

What’s immediately evident in speaking with Luh Tyler is his contagious Floridian spirit. In his slang or just in the energy of his music, the Sunshine State bleeds through. Consequently, when I inquired about the rise in Fast Music in Florida led by artists like DJ Frisco954 and DJ Fetti Fee, he beamed up accordingly.

Tyler immediately shouted out his own DJ, DJ Flyminds, and recalled growing up listening to them on Soundcloud. His favorite Fast song was “Boomerang“, a cult classic by Kodak Black and Humble Haitian. Then, his infectious spirit came out as Luh Tyler rapped along to the song, his grill and chain dazzling in the Florida sun.