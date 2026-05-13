Shots Fired: Panasonic’s Latest Fujifilm Fighter, the Lumix L10 Premium, Is Available for Preorder

Hand it to the Fujifilm X100. That series, released in its initial iteration way back in 2010, didn’t invent the fixed-lens digital camera, but it did much to publicize it to the point that the DSLRs that once dominated sales of serious digital cameras are becoming something of an endangered species.

Panasonic is no newcomer to the market, but its latest entry in the long-running Lumix line of fixed-lens digital cameras, the Lumix L10 Premium, is the direct descendent of a much-beloved Lumix LX100 II that was discontinued in 2022. The newly announced camera, unveiled to the world on May 12, 2026, is the eagerly awaited resurrection of the line. It goes on sale sometime in June, but you can pre-order it already.

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An Illuminating Option

Hope you like a 24-75mm zoom lens, because that Leica-sourced lens is attached to the Lumix L10 Premium’s magnesium alloy front plate, and you can’t swap it for another. But that’s common among this type of camera. The Panasonic can shoot 5.2K resolution open gate at up to 30 frames per second (fps), 5.6K up to 60 fps, and 4K up to 120 fps, with all 4K modes oversampled from 5.6K.

Panasonic makes mention after mention of the “saffiano leather-textured” grip that surrounds the Lumix L10 Premium’s metal body, but that slight hitch in Panasonic’s marketing language—”leather-textured—made me suspect it’s a synthetic leatherette, which was confirmed by B&H Photo Video’s product page.

The Lumix L10 Premium launches sometime in June 2026 at a retail price of $1,500. We don’t have an exact date, but you can pre-order it in black or silver to make sure you get your grubby paws on one when it drops. There’s a snazzy Titanium Gold version teased for $1,600, but unlike its cheaper siblings you can’t pre-order it. At least not yet.