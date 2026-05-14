An OnlyFans BDSM Shoot Ended With a Man Suffocating to Death While the Cameras Still Rolled

Contrary to what most people probably assume (and the story you’re about to read), the world of BDSM is usually a lot safer than it looks from the outside. The entire culture is built around the understanding that things can become physically dangerous very quickly, which is why experienced participants rely on layers of safety protocols, constant communication, and strict boundaries. Over the years, here at VICE, we’ve covered the inherent risks and safety measures of the BDSM world extensively, but like any activity involving real physical risk, accidents still happen.

That appears to be what happened in Escondido, California, where an OnlyFans content shoot ended with a man suffocating to death while the cameras continued recording.

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OnlyFans Creator Pleads Guilty After Man Dies During Dangerous BDSM Shoot

According to investigators, as detailed by the Los Angeles Times, 56-year-old Michael Dale met 32-year-old content creator Michaela Rylaarsdam through Eros.com in early 2023. Over several weeks, Dale allegedly paid her more than $11,000 for fetish sessions and bondage-related encounters. Court records say his requests became increasingly dangerous, including asking to be wrapped in Saran Wrap, having a plastic bag placed over his head, and a variety of other high-risk acts that dipped into life-threatening territory.

On April 17, 2023, the pair allegedly dipped too heavily into that territory after they had spent several hours filming a BDSM themed video. Detectives would later discover videos on her phone allegedly showing Dale being restrained with duct tape and a plastic bag sealed around his head. The bag obstructed his breathing for several minutes as cameras continued to roll. It went on until Rylaarsdam noticed Dale’s face had turned blue, at which point she called 911.

Dale was unresponsive when police and paramedics arrived. He was transported to the hospital, where he was declared brain-dead, and later removed from life support. The San Diego County medical examiner later ruled the death a homicide caused by asphyxia.

Rylaarsdam was arrested in 2025 and originally charged with murder before later accepting a plea deal to involuntary manslaughter. She is expected to receive a four-year prison sentence.