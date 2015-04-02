Watch Kendrick Lamar’s “King Kunta” Video

Kendrick Lamar’s new album To Pimp a Butterfly is a journey in many ways. But one place that Kendrick Lamar will always be helping us, the world of listeners, travel to, is his home of Compton. And with the video for “King Kunta,” the album’s latest single and its swaggering, shit-talking, funky-as-hell highlight, he does exactly that.

The video premiered yesterday evening via a billboard in Times Square, with the immediate effect of bringing Compton to New York and, conversely, bringing a bunch of European tourists who thought they were headed to the M&M store to Compton. It was dramatic! It was a big deal! But in case you didn’t happen to be walking down Broadway at 6pm last night, here is the video, for real:

Videos by VICE

Follow Kyle Kramer on Twitter.