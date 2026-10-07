Classic PlayStation Franchise Being Revived by Sonic Developers

A new report claims that classic PlayStation franchise Ape Escape is getting a revival. According to journalist Jeff Gerstmann, the new game is reportedly being developed by Evening Star, a studio founded by developers who worked on Sonic Mania.

Ape Escape Revival Reportedly in Development at Evening Star

Screenshot: PlayStation

During a recent episode of The Jeff Gerstmann Show, Gerstmann discussed reports that a new Ape Escape game is in development. While some fans have suggested that Astro Bot developer Team Asobi could be behind the project, the journalist said he had heard that an outside studio was handling it instead.

Videos by VICE

“Who is making it? That’s a good question. My understanding is that it’s an external studio,” Gerstmann explained. “You know, because people were immediately like, ‘Oh, Team Asobi is making it.’ My understanding is that an external team has been working on that.”

Play video

Gerstmann then named Evening Star, the former team behind Sonic Mania and developer of Penny’s Big Breakaway. “What do they make… Penny’s Big Breakaway. Evening Star. I heard that they were working on it.”

Interestingly, VGC has since corroborated the report, saying its own sources have also linked Evening Star to the Ape Escape revival. However, Sony has not officially announced the project, so the studio’s involvement remains unconfirmed.

The New Ape Escape Game Could Still Be Years Away

Screenshot: PlayStation, Konami

Unfortunately, it sounds like fans could be waiting a while for the rumored Ape Escape revival. Gerstmann said the project was only just getting underway when he first heard about it, and he doesn’t believe a release is close.

“At the time that I initially heard it, it sounded like it was a game that had been like just barely greenlit and like wasn’t really, you know, like that it was kind of just getting underway.” The journalist also clarified that his information wasn’t extensively corroborated at the time. However, he said he had been asking people about the project at DICE in February.

That gives us some idea of when Gerstmann was hearing about the revival, but it doesn’t establish how far development has progressed since then. For now, there is no confirmed release date, platform list, or announcement window.

Sony Reportedly Wants to Bring Back More Classic PlayStation Franchises

Screenshot: PlayStation

According to a second report from VGC, Sony is also exploring opportunities for smaller external developers to revive other dormant PlayStation series through licensing agreements. The company has already used that approach with Everybody’s Golf: Hot Shots, which was released through Bandai Namco in 2025.

The outlet also points to separate reports about a Killzone remake or remaster and a new Uncharted game. However, the rumored Uncharted project would reportedly remain with Naughty Dog rather than being handed to an outside studio.

For Ape Escape fans, the possibility of a new game is exciting enough on its own. Evening Star’s experience with Sonic Mania and Penny’s Big Breakaway makes it an interesting choice to bring the series back. We’ll just have to wait for Sony to confirm whether those mischievous monkeys are actually making a return.