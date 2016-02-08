Three Comedians Play Fuck, Marry, Kill in Today’s Comic from Luke Healy By Luke Healy February 8, 2016, 2:00pm Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard Check out Luke on his website and on Twitter. Tagged:Bourne Identity, coffee, comedians, Comics!, Fuck Marry Kill, GAMES, Luke Healy, Matt Damon, the martian, Vice comics Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard MoreFrom VICE Here’s How Much ‘Real News’ You Can Get from Celebrity Twitter Alone 01.30.17 By Lonnie Nadler Brooklyn dancer Storyboard P. Photos from the ‘Black Male Re-Imagined’ 01.17.17 By Wilbert L. Cooper Why the Fuck Is Crocodile Dundee Still Australia’s Highest-Grossing Film? 12.30.16 By Lee Zachariah Inside the Forgotten Refugee Camp in Greece 12.23.16 By Joe Banks