Open Worlds: The Beautiful, Ruined Environments of ‘Fallout 4’

Bethesda’s Fallout 4 is huge – and it just got bigger, still, with its Far Harbor expansion. But the 2015 adventure game doesn’t suffer from endless swathes of dead space – while its world was one scorched by atomic death, life has returned, albeit in some fairly deadly ways. And the land itself, too, bears the scars of a torturous spell of extreme conditions brought about by man’s own desire for self-destruction.

In episode three of Open Worlds, made possible by NVIDIA, host Ellie Gibson is joined by TV presenter and games journalist Dan Maher to wander the decaying hills and fractured roadways of what was Massachusetts. Expect hostility, from the skies and other life forms alike, as well as friendships formed around the rebuilding of communities. And (super)natural sights quite unlike those found in any other video game series.

