Keyes Debut Single “Black Magic” Will Positively Drag You out of Bed

There’s nothing like a good pop song in the morning. Like an Orange Lucozade or a day’s worth of sunshine on the horizon, pop music can kickstart your day. So roll in then, for the debut single from Warwickshire songwriter Keyes. Released as the follow-up to her previous track “Veins”, which has amassed an impressive 200,000 plays, the eighteen year old’s new release “Black Magic” can act as a prerequisite to actually pulling your sorry ass out of bed in the early hours. Sitting somewhere between Lorde and the artists that seem to start out featuring on tracks by Clean Bandit, Rudimental, and Disclosure, “Black Magic” is a fizzing, electric debut.