3 Underrated Pop-Rock Albums Turning 25 This Year

Pop-rock as a genre is expansive and nuanced, but often there’s a through-line of singer-songwriter sentiment. It can dip into twee pop as well, which is usually a hit-or-miss sound. Overall uncomplicated, but very easy to overdo it. These three albums, however, are solid examples of great pop-rock that were either relatively overlooked or faded into the background after a while. As they turn 25 this year, they deserve another listen.

‘The Spirit Room’ by Michelle Branch

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Michelle Branch released her second album, The Spirit Room, in August 2001, and while it was a commercial success in its time, it often flies under the radar these days. It did produce the hugely popular single “Everywhere”, and was featured in several movie soundtracks of the early 2000s. But after a certain point, it became just another pop-rock singer-songwriter album of the era. Still, as it nears its 25th birthday, The Spirit Room remains one of those albums that can instantly transport you to wherever you were when you first heard it.

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‘Early Morning Walk’ by Laura Watling

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In the mid-90s, Laura Watling was part of the indie-pop band The Autocollants. By the 2000s, she embarked on solo work, releasing Early Morning Walk in 2001. She played in several other bands as well, but a lot of her efforts went into the early days of Shelflife Records. So her contribution to twee indie pop with this singular record often goes unrecognized. However, to those who know, Early Morning Walk is a sugary-sweet album that evokes every beautifully mundane little moment in life. As it turns 25 this year, Early Morning Walk deserves some recognition.

‘We’ll Have a Time’ by Dear Nora

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Dear Nora began as a group, but eventually became musician Katy Davidson and a rotating roster of other artists. But their debut album, We’ll Have a Time, was released with the original members. Similar to Laura Watling, Dear Nora flew relatively under the radar. But those who know are loyal diehards. That first album takes indie pop-rock, removes all the angst and melancholy, and ends up with an authenticity that inspires a feeling of freedom. It looks inside itself often, but not to gaze into a black hole of despair. Dear Nora finds only fun and warmth there, inviting listeners to connect with unhurried, uncomplicated moments. That’s the mark of good twee pop.