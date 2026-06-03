Introducing ‘Scrotox,’ the Latest Penis-Maxxing Trend Doctors Are Begging Men to Think Twice About

Can we please stop with all the maxxing? It’s getting out of control, people. There’s a “maxxing” trend for virtually every body part at this point, and the latest one — penis-maxxing — has spawned a procedure so niche it has its own portmanteau. Meet scrotox.

Doctors are now speaking out about the trend, and their concerns go beyond the obvious.

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What the F—k Is Scrotox?

Scrotox is a non-surgical procedure involving small doses of botulinum toxin injected into the scrotum to relax the muscles and smooth the skin’s appearance, Dr. Barbara Kubicka, aesthetic doctor and founder of Clinicbe, told Tyla. Some patients pursue it for cosmetic reasons, while others claim it reduces sweating or improves comfort during exercise. Kubicka describes it as a “highly niche procedure” with no basis in medical necessity — a qualifier that should probably give anyone pause before booking an appointment.

The surge in interest, according to Kubicka, of course, goes back to social media, body image pressure, and online masculinity culture, “where men pursue various interventions in an attempt to optimize the appearance or perceived performance of their genitalia.” She’s clear about what’s driving it: “Much of the online conversation is fuelled by unrealistic expectations, misinformation and highly edited portrayals of male bodies, which can create unnecessary anxiety and insecurity.”

From a risk standpoint, the procedure isn’t as minor as it sounds. Kubicka lists bruising, swelling, infection, asymmetry, and general dissatisfaction as potential outcomes, and notes that long-term research on the aesthetic claims is limited. She doesn’t currently offer scrotox at her clinic.

Dr. Simon Smail of Evergreen Medical and Wellness Clinic went further, telling Tyla that the physical risks include altered sensation and possible effects on scrotal function. “The scrotum is not just spare skin,” he said. “It has a role in temperature regulation around the testes. We do not have strong long-term evidence that repeated cosmetic toxin injections in this area are risk-free.”

His bigger concern, though, is the culture around it. “The biggest danger is not necessarily one carefully performed procedure by a qualified clinician, but the trend culture around it — men being made to feel inadequate, then seeking fillers, injections, or unregulated treatments from poorly qualified providers.” His advice is about as unambiguous as medical advice gets: “Do not follow genital ‘maxxing’ advice from social media, do not inject anything yourself, and be extremely cautious of anyone promising dramatic results.”

TikTok medicine, as he calls it, is not a substitute for an actual doctor.