Classic PS2, Xbox Game Gets New Remaster on Modern Consoles (and It Releases Soon)

More than 25 years after its original PS2 release, a remastered, complete edition of this classic is preapring to make its way to modern consoles this fall.

Dynasty Warriors 3: Complete Edition Remastered Releases This October

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The original Dynasty Warriors 3 launched on the PS2 in 2001 and more than two decades later the hack and slash title is preparing to return. During Sony’s State of Play event the team revealed that Dynasty Warriors 3: Complete Edition Remastered is not only in the works, but that it is arriving very soon.

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The announcement trailer for Dynasty Warriors 3: Complete Edition Remastered was full of exciting action and also shared the October 1, 2026 release date for the upcoming game.

The Complete Edition Remastered includes Dynasty Warriors 3 and Dynasty Warriors 3: Xtreme Legends brought back in striking modern detail.

“Play as more than 40 different officers in the world of the Three Kingdoms, taking on thrilling and tactical battles of 1 vs. 1,000 across vast battlefields. “Dynasty Warriors 3 was the first game in the Dynasty Warriors series to feature mechanics that would become a mainstay for the series, such as True Musou Attacks, two-player simultaneous play, and the officer development system. It was also the first game in the series to sell more than one million copies.”

The team revealed that the new version will include beautifully evolved and realistic graphics. Using Unreal Engine 5, the team has recreated the officers and battlefields of Dynasty Warriors 3 in beautiful detail.

The new version also takes a fresh look at the game’s iconic combat system with a fresh perspective. While recreating the movement of the original game, the action system of Dynasty Warriors 3 has evolved to create an even more exhilarating experience. Enjoy a fresh take on 1 vs. 1,000 where tradition and innovation intertwine.

“The Dynasy Warriors: Xtreme Legends expansion featured new stories for seven officers, including Lu Bu, Meng Huo, and Yuan Shao, as well as bodyguard customization, new weapons, and four types of challenge modes, providing even more gameplay to enjoy.”

Be sure to check back soon for more Dynasty Warriors updates and other news from the Sony State of Play.

Dynasty Warriors 3: Complete Edition Remastered releases October 1, 2026 for PC, Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles. Gamers can wishlist the title now.