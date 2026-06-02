Tyler, The Creator Recalls Turning Down Jay-Z When He Wanted to Sign Odd Future

Odd Future has quietly been one of the most influential groups in hip-hop and R&B history. There have been an abundance of artists who have taken inspiration from Tyler, The Creator to Earl Sweatshirt to Frank Ocean. What’s even more impressive is that they built their empire independently, operating purely from their own eccentricities.

But that’s not to say people didn’t feverishly attempt to sign Odd Future and capitalize on their success early on. One of those people was Jay-Z, trying to take their juice and implement it into his Roc Nation roster. But the IGOR multi-hyphenate firmly said no and felt like he didn’t need a major label.

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In an interview with DJ Drama on his Gangsta Grillz podcast, Tyler, The Creator recalled remixing N.E.R.D’s “Inside of Clouds” at the same time their album Nothing came out. The buzz from the song and Pharrell’s open cosign immediately put eyes on what Tyler was doing.

In the background, Jay-Z was watching what was happening and invited Tyler and the rest of Odd Future to his Los Angeles home for tacos. The first conversation revolved around how he wanted to sign the group. And as much as Tyler loved Hov, he was firm in his denial. He loved the liberty of creating whatever he wanted, however he wanted to do it.

Tyler, The Creator Turned Down Jay-Z’s Offer to Sign Odd Future

“I just want creative control and do everything,” he recalls telling Jay-Z. “I love your work. Everyone’s cool. But I don’t think you guys have what I have and could help me get to what I truly want. Not what we think we’re supposed to have as musicians, the shiny plane. I don’t want that. Right now, I just want to sit on Photoshop and make these weird beats, and then I’ll get there.”

Additionally, there was never a moment where Tyler, The Creator doubted he would reach the point he’s at today. Even when he was a kid playing freeze tag, he had a clear vision for what he wanted in life.

“You could find tweets like ‘I’ma get Grammys…’ I’m multiple-choice with how my life turned out. Half of me is super duper blessed and grateful. I’m like ‘oh this s**t really happened and worked. This is rare,’” Tyler, the Creator continued. “But also… I told people when I was 13 years old, ‘Oh, I’m gonna do this.’ Motherf****rs look at you like you crazy.”