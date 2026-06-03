‘Electrosex’ Is Going Mainstream and Men Are Losing Their Minds Over It

You know that feeling when you accidentally shock yourself while unplugging something from an outlet? Or maybe you used to put a 9-volt battery on your tongue as a kid? Well, apparently, some people felt that jolt and thought, “You know what? I want to know what that feels like on my genitals.”

Erotic electrostimulation, better known as e-stim or electrosex, is having a mainstream moment. The practice, which involves sending mild electrical pulses through the body to stimulate nerve endings and muscles for sexual pleasure, has been a fixture in BDSM communities for decades. Now, e-stim toys have made their way into mainstream sex shops, and a growing wave of people are trying them out, per reporting from Metro.

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Sexologist Becky Crepsley-Fox told the publication that the appeal makes physiological sense. “For people with penises, increased engorgement can create a sensation of greater firmness,” she explained. “The testicles are particularly responsive — the skin is thin, nerve endings are densely packed, and many people find even low-level current there produces an intense sensation.” A big part of the draw is that it’s hands-free, which is either a practical advantage or a sign that some people have a lot of time on their hands. Or don’t, technically.

“Electrosex” Is Having a Mainstream Moment, and Experts Have Some Very Important Warnings

On the equipment side, the most popular entry point is a shaft ring connected to a stimulator — you control how strong the pulse is. From there, adhesive pads on the testicles are an option, and insertable toys cover both anal and vaginal use. As Crepsley-Fox told Metro, a typical setup might involve “a loop around the shaft and a second contact on the perineum or inner thigh, allowing current to travel through a highly sensitive pathway.” Vaginal users generally pair a probe with a pad placed above the pubic mound.

Before anyone starts raiding the utility drawer, the safety warnings here are not optional. Placing devices or pads too high on the body can cause cardiac disruption, and anything near the head or neck can trigger seizures. ElectraStim, one of the leading brands in the space, is firm that stimulation should only ever be applied below the waist. People with heart conditions, epilepsy, pacemakers, or any genital injury should never try this; the same applies to anyone who is pregnant.

The gear is also non-negotiable. Household appliances and phone chargers are not substitutes for purpose-built e-stim equipment, no matter how curious you are. Electrodes need to be designated for their intended use — an anal probe is only an anal probe if it says so on the box.

Electrosex has been around since the early 2000s, but I guess in today’s world, people just want to feel something again.