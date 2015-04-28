Refused Are Fucking Alive: Listen to a Song from the Band’s First Album in 17 Years

You knew Refused were up to something. OnSunday, the enigmatic Swedish band posted a cryptic message—a six-second video saying only “THERE’S NO ESCAPE.” Today, there’s an explanation, sort of. They’ve just announced a new album, Freedom, their first in 17 years. It will be released via Epitaph on June 30.
The Swedes reunited three years ago at Coachella to the delight of some longtime diehard fans and the chagrin of others who criticized the uncharacteristically commercial move, a divisive reception that seemed to prompt the band to challenge themselves to outdo their 1998 classic The Shape of Punk to Come. “It’s not a reunion anymore,” explains frontman Dennis Lyxzén of the new album. “This is one of the most radical things we’ve ever done, both musically and lyrically.”
Drummer David Sandström adds: “Nobody wanted us to fuck with the image of the band who makes a great album and splits up. Nobody wanted us to dilute it. That actually provoked us.”
Listen to Freedom’s first track “Elektra” and pre-order the album here. Additionally Refused will head out on the road this summer. Dates below.
