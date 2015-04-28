Refused Are Fucking Alive: Listen to a Song from the Band’s First Album in 17 Years

You knew Refused were up to something. OnSunday, the enigmatic Swedish band posted a cryptic message—a six-second video saying only “THERE’S NO ESCAPE.” Today, there’s an explanation, sort of. They’ve just announced a new album, Freedom, their first in 17 years. It will be released via Epitaph on June 30.

The Swedes reunited three years ago at Coachella to the delight of some longtime diehard fans and the chagrin of others who criticized the uncharacteristically commercial move, a divisive reception that seemed to prompt the band to challenge themselves to outdo their 1998 classic The Shape of Punk to Come. “It’s not a reunion anymore,” explains frontman Dennis Lyxzén of the new album. “This is one of the most radical things we’ve ever done, both musically and lyrically.”

Drummer David Sandström adds: “Nobody wanted us to fuck with the image of the band who makes a great album and splits up. Nobody wanted us to dilute it. That actually provoked us.”

Listen to Freedom’s first track “Elektra” and pre-order the album here. Additionally Refused will head out on the road this summer. Dates below.

May 02 Grozerock, Meerhout, Belgium

May 22 Ruhrpott Roden Open Air Festival, Hünxe, Germany

May 24 Las Vegas, NV – Punk Rock Bowling festival

May 25 Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory

May 26 West Hollywood, CA – The Roxy Theatre

May 28 San Francisco, CA – Great American Music Hall

May 29 Portland, OR – Doug Fir Lounge

May 30 Seattle, WA – The Crocodile

May 31 Chicago, IL – Double Door

Jun 01 Boston, MA – The Sinclair

Jul 02 Gdynia, Poland, Opener Festival

Jun 03 New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom

Jun 04 Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg

Jun 05 Washington, DC – Rock & Roll Hotel

Jun 20 Amnesia Rock Fest, Montebello, QC, Canada

Jun 27 Provinssi, Seinäjoki, Finland

Jul 02 Gdynia, Poland, Opener Festival

Jul 11 Rock im Ring Festival, Collalbo, Italy

Jul 16 Resurrection Fest, Viveiro, Spain

Jul 17 Slottsfjell, Tonsberg, Norway

Jul 18 Bukta Tromso Open Air Festival, Tromso, Norway

Jul 30 Atlanta, GA – Masquerade Music Park

Jul 31 Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater

Aug 01 Philadelphia, PA – Mann Center

Aug 02 Columbia, MA – Merriweather Post Pavilion

Aug 04 Boston, MA – Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

Aug 05 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Aug 07 Toronto, ON – Ricoh Coliseum

Aug 28 Leeds Festival, UK

Aug 29 Pure & Crafted Festival, Gräfenhainichen, Germany

Aug 30 Reading Festival, UK

(May 24 to June 05 Refused US club tour

July 30 to August 7 with Faith No More)