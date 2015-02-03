RIP The Jacka – Oakland Rapper Killed In Shooting Last Night





Late last night CBS San Francisco reported that West Coast rapper The Jacka, real name Dominic Newton, was shot dead at around 8pm PST yesterday evening in Oakland. Reports indicated that witnesses heard several shots fired at the scene.

As of the time of writing (11.15am GMT) on Tuesday, no suspects have been identified.

The Jacka’s rap career began in the late 90s as part of Mob Figaz, with the release of their 1999 album C-Bo’s Mob Figaz. In 2011 footage emerged of a Mob Figaz reunion that seemed to suggest another album was on the way, although it never materialised.

Although The Jacka never enjoyed lasting mainstream success, with a few of his albums scraping the bottom end of the Billboard 100, his output was notoriously prolific, with over 20 studio releases and hundreds of other featured verses.

Since the announcement of his death, fans of his music have taken to twitter to express their grief.

R.I.P the jacka, had a chance to meet the homie cpl times & build with him & record some joints, my condolences to his family & friends. — Raekwon The Chef (@Raekwon) February 3, 2015

My show in Oakland March 6th dedicated to my brother @theJacka #RIP, can’t believe Imma come to the bay and not see u bro. Literally a 1st. — Freddie Gibbs (@FreddieGibbs) February 3, 2015