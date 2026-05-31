One of Steam’s Highest-Rated Games Is Releasing on PlayStation After 11 Years

An exclusive Steam game is finally coming to PlayStation consoles for the first time in 11 years. BeamNG.drive will arrive on PS5 in 2026 and is currently in the top 13 highest-rated games on the Valve-owned platform.

Steam’s Highest-Rated Racing Game Is Finally Coming to PS5

Screenshot: PlayStation, BeamNG GmbH

Popular racing sim BeamNG.drive is coming to PS5 later this year. The surprising announcement was revealed in a lengthy PlayStation Blog written by BeamNG GmbH CEO Thomas Fischer. If you are a console player and have never heard of the game, it’s one of the most popular racing titles on PC. In fact, at the time of writing, BeamNG.drive is actually ranked #13 among the highest-rated Steam games of all time.

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The driving sim originally made its debut in 2013 as a test demo. However, after going viral, it got a full early access release in 2015. What makes the game so special? It has a groundbreaking soft-body physics engine, which allows every vehicle part to break off in real time. “Every component of the vehicle is simulated individually as a network of nodes and beams that can flex under load, deform, or even break outright when pushed too far. As a result, vehicle behavior is never scripted.”

Screenshot: Steam

According to the studio’s CEO, releasing BeamNG.drive on PS5 has been a decade in the making. “‘When console?’ is a question we’ve been asked, in some form or another, for the better part of a decade, and I’m excited to be able to say we’re bringing our world of cars and chaos to PlayStation 5. Releasing on PlayStation 5 is a huge achievement for us.”

Screenshot: PlayStation, BeamNG GmbH

Currently, there is no BeamNG.drive PS5 release date beyond a 2026 window. However, the studio has confirmed that the game will be releasing “later this year” on PlayStation consoles. Unfortunately, that is all the information we have at this time. So basically, expect the game to launch anywhere from June to December 2026.

I know, that’s a pretty big window. For what it’s worth, I doubt the racing sim will launch after October, as it will likely want to avoid major titles such as the launch of GTA 6. In fact, other major games have already been delayed recently to avoid the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto title from Rockstar Games.

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Microsoft, for example, just announced that Fable 4 has been delayed to 2027 to avoid GTA 6’s launch window. That said, I would expect a release date announcement from BeamNG.drive in the next month or two. If we are lucky, we could even see this launch this summer.