New Dragon Quest Game Brings Back Long-Forgotten DQ5 Character

Dragon Quest Monsters: The Withered World has been announced and will feature a long-lost DQ5 character. According to Dragon Quest creator Yuji Horii, the new spinoff will bring back a character that was originally only available in the Dragon Quest V remake in 2008.

Dragon Quest Monsters: The Withered World Brings Back Debora Briscoletti

Screenshot: Square Enix

The Dragon Quest 40th anniversary livestream was full of surprises this year. From Dragon Quest 12 being delayed to Dragon Quest Monsters 4’s reveal, it was packed. However, one of the most surprising announcements was the return of an often-forgotten DQ5 character who hasn’t been seen in a mainline game in over 18 years.

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Dragon Quest Monsters: The Withered World will feature Dragon Quest V’s Debora Briscoletti from the Nintendo DS remake. Series’ creator Yuji Horii made the shocking reveal in a post on X following the game’s reveal. “So, Monsters 4 has been announced. Will you play as Bianca or Flora? Raise your favorite monster too—rather than an adventure, this is basically oshi-katsu at this point, isn’t it? Of course, Debora will appear as well. Look forward to the release!”

Screenshot: X @YujiHorii

This is a pretty big deal, as the DQ5 character is often forgotten or overlooked. This is because Debora Briscoletti was not in the original DQ5 and was exclusive to the Dragon Quest V remake for the Nintendo DS in 2008. Interestingly, Dragon Quest Monsters: The Withered World appears to be very DQ5-centric in general, as it also stars Bianca Whitaker as the game’s main protagonist.

Every Dragon Quest Game Debora Briscoletti Has Appeared In

Screenshot: Square Enix

While Debora Briscoletti hasn’t been seen in a proper mainline Dragon Quest title since her 2008 debut, she has actually had several cameos in many DQ games. The heroine has specifically appeared in many Dragon Quest spinoff titles and in bonus content.

With the announcement that she’ll be featured in Dragon Quest Monsters 4, I thought it would be interesting to take a look back at every DQ game Debora Briscoletti has been in:

Every Dragon Quest Game Debora Briscoletti Has Appeared In (By Year)

2008 – Dragon Quest V: Hand of the Heavenly Bride Remake (Nintendo DS) Debora’s first official appearance. Added as the third marriage option alongside Bianca and Nera in the DS remake.

2010 – Dragon Quest VI: Realms of Revelation (DS) Makes a small cameo in Reaper’s Peak in a future timeline tied to DQ5.

2010 – Dragon Quest IX: Sentinels of the Starry Skies Appears as a guest visitor at Quester’s Rest through downloadable inn content.

2010 – Dragon Quest: Monster Battle Road Victory Guest appearance in crossover content.

2017 – Dragon Quest Rivals Appears as a playable card/unit.

2019 – Dragon Quest of the Stars Featured during Dragon Quest V event content as part of crossover quests.

2019 – Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age Definitive Edition Brief cameo via Tickington/legacy content referencing older Dragon Quest worlds.

2020 – Dragon Quest Tact Appears as an S-rank playable character during limited DQ5 events.

2026 – Dragon Quest Monsters: The Withered World Confirmed to appear in the new Monsters game following its reveal.



Will Debora Briscoletti Have a Bigger Role in Dragon Quest Monsters 4?

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Although it should be pointed out, Debora was technically featured in 2020’s Dragon Quest Tact. However, this was more of a minor spinoff role. So it will be interesting to see if the overlooked Dragon Quest V hero will finally play a bigger role in Dragon Quest Monsters: The Withered World.

At the time of writing, we don’t actually know whether Deora will be a smaller appearance, or a playable character in the new game. Regardless, this is a pretty neat cameo for fans of the classic 1992 JRPG who might have missed the character in the DS remake.