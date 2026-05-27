Dragon Quest 12 Beyond Dreams Revealed After Square Enix Scraps Original Game

Dragon Quest 12 Beyond Dreams was revealed during the Dragon Quest 40th anniversary. However, Square Enix confirmed that DQ12 was delayed after development on the project was started over from scratch. Here is everything we know about Dragon Quest XII so far, including characters, story, and release date.

Dragon Quest 12 Beyond Dreams Is Delayed

Screenshot: Square Enix

During the Dragon Quest 40th anniversary stream, Square Enix revealed that Dragon Quest 12 The Flames of Fate had been scrapped. The much-anticipated project actually had its development completely started over from scratch. The new title is now Dragon Quest 12 Beyond Dreams and has a completely different protagonist and storyline.

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Because of this, Dragon Quest 12 has been delayed and still does not have a release date. However, Square Enix gave us our first sneak peek at the DQ12 protagonist, as well as small story details. Here is everything we know about Dragon Quest XII Beyond Dreams so far:

Development was started over from scratch after the studio ran into development problems.

It follows a young hero who is “beset by dreams” while he sleeps.

DQ12 has gone in a completely different direction, with major story and feature changes.

Dragon Quest XII will still feature character designs from the late Akira Toriyama.

The game is open-world and features multiple biomes, including tropical beaches and deserts.

Screenshot: Square Enix

As mentioned above, Dragon Quest 12 Beyond Dreams does not currently have a release date. The game was essentially delayed after the original Flames of Fate concept was scrapped during its initial development.

With Square Enix confirming that they started over completely from scratch with DQ12’s development, it seems like the project is pretty far away from release. Although the sneak-peek trailer also looked pretty complete and looks incredible. So at this point, it’s speculation.

Screenshot: Square Enix

Although it should be noted that the game’s director didn’t give a potential release window and was pretty vague about details. So we wouldn’t expect this game to come out until late 2027 or even possibly 2028. But again, speculation.

Dragon Quest 12 Beyond Dreams Trailer Reveals New Story and Protagonist

Screenshot: Square Enix

Finally, Square Enix released a lengthy Dragon Quest 12 trailer that showed off the game’s new protagonist and characters. More importantly, the 1-minute video also revealed gameplay and DQ12’s overall world and setting.

You can check out the full trailer below:

Play video

DQ12 Beyond Dreams currently does not have a release date and is still deep into development. With Square Enix completely overhauling the original Flames of Fate concept, we might be waiting a while!