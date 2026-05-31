Modern Warfare 4 Is Removing a Controversial Call of Duty Feature

Infinity Ward has officially unveiled the annual installment in the Call of Duty franchise and this year’s game, Modern Warfare 4, is making a major change that will definitely get the attention of long-time fans.

Modern Warfare 4 Removes Weapon Bloom from Hipfire

Fans of the military FPS genre were likely very excited to get a first look at Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 earlier this week as Infinity Ward announced the franchise’s 2026 installment. The upcoming game promises a gripping single-player Campaign, grounded, precise combat in Multiplayer, and a definitive Call of Duty extraction mode with the return of DMZ.

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In the game’s reveal, Infinity Ward also made some waves by announcing a very interesting change to the game’s bullet physics. This time around, Call of Duty will feature no weapon bloom.

“Bullet trajectory, weapon motion, Operator stance, camera, audio, FOV, and target visibility all line up in one highly-tuned combat fidelity system. The promise is simple: no bloom, no guesswork, no doubt. Every shot tells the truth.”

This is a very interesting change that is sure to divide the hardcore FPS fanbase to some degree.

For those who aren’t familiar with the term, weapon bloom is an in-game mechanic where bullets deviate randomly from the center of your crosshairs, even if your aim is perfectly on target. This effect does make aiming less accurate, but it is intended to make firing a weapon more realistic and have the shots behave a bit more like they would in reality.

From the sound of things, Infinity Ward is looking to ditch that particular attempt at realism in favor of rewarding players who have perfectly aimed a shot. This is likely going to be a popular change amongst the most skilled and accurate players.

The Call of Duty subreddit has already been active with fans discussing the change and debating whether it will be a good thing or a bad thing for the game’s health and for the competitive scene.

Additional Modern Warfare 4 Multiplayer Features and Details

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The announcement also shared some other key details and features of Modern Warfare 4’s approach to multiplayer. At launch, the game’s multiplayer features 12 core 6v6 maps set in visually distinct locations around the world, alongside dedicated Gunfight maps and multiple Big War maps built for large-scale vehicle and infantry combat.

The launch version of the game will also include Kill Block. This is a brand-new multiplayer experience set inside a live-fire training facility where the battlefield reconfigures between rounds, creating new routes, sightlines, and tactical decisions as the fight unfolds.

Be sure to check back in the coming weeks for more news and updates as more details about Modern Warfare 4 are revealed throughout the Summer Game Fest season.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 releases October 23 for PC, PS5, Nintendo Switch 2, and Xbox Series consoles.