Tyler, the Creator Responds to Fan on Reddit: “Sorry I’m Not Sad”

A day ago, a fan of OFWGKTA wrote a post on reddit denouncing Tyler, the Creator’s recent activities in his music, and his life. The post brings up some complaints, such as “I’m tired of his arrogant, braggadocios and unretalable recent attitude. I can’t relate to him talking about wanting a McLaren, having big chains, or being a god like I related to him rapping about his life and feeling depressed because he was stuck in a house arguing with his grandma or about girl trouble.” On the site, the thread was upvoted to the top, and this caught the attention of Tyler himself.

In response to said complaints of Tyler’s changing in lyricism, Tyler wrote

Videos by VICE

“why cant i share my joy with the world? ohhh, it was cool when i was raping girls and telling you how sad i was on records, but when shit changes and im feeling great and i fuck with myself you cant deal with it? cause you cant relate? is that why? or maybe its my ego talking. idk know what it is, but after a while you realize you dont want to be around people who isnt positive, who isnt focused who dont want more. why would you want to be around someone is is a downer?”

The original post on Reddit went further to suggest that there’s a reason Odd Future stopped hanging out with him. Tyler shot back to this remark with the following:

“he said that “hes not suprised that OF dont hang around ME anymore”. ok, im not gonna go into that. the thing that does suck is that people that dont know what goes on in our personal lives always seems to think they know whats really going on. trust me, you dont know. and to read that comment made me kinda bummed, cause the tone made it seem like im sus or the bad guy, ha.”

Read the full response here.