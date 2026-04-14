Pokémon Winds and Waves Leak Claims It Uses Broken Legends Z-A Shiny Hunting Method

A new leak claims that Pokémon Winds and Waves will have the same broken Shiny Hunting method from Pokémon Legends Z-A. If true, players will be able to easily spawn rare Shinies in the Pokémon Gen 10 games using the game’s rumored ocean map.

Pokémon Winds and Waves Shiny Hunting Method Reportedly Leaked

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

When Pokémon Legends Z-A launched in 2025, players quickly discovered it had one of the most broken Shiny hunting methods in the entire series. Because all Pokémon spawns loaded into the game at the same time, players were able to instantly refresh the entire map to quickly re-roll shinies. This meant Shiny Pokémon could be forced to appear more frequently.

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According to a new rumor, Pokémon Gen 10 will feature a similar Shiny Hunting method. A rumored leak that recently surfaced on social media claims that the Pokémon Winds and Waves underwater map will have a spawn system similar to Kalos City in PLZA. Specifically, the Gen 10 ocean map will reportedly load in all Pokémon at the same time.

Screenshot: X @Light_88_

“Pokémon WiWa Potential Leak. The underwater area will be considered a separate zone, allowing Shinies to phase in and out. It will function similarly to Pokémon Legends Z-A.” If true, this means players will also be able to refresh the Pokémon Winds and Waves underwater section to re-roll Shiny Pokémon as much as they want.

Is the Pokémon Winds and Waves Leak Legit?

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

We should take this latest Pokémon Winds and Waves leak with a major grain of salt. While it’s true most Pokémon Gen 10 leaks have been legitimate so far, this latest rumor doesn’t have a lot of sources. As such, we can’t confirm whether this came from the infamous teraleak or the usual verified insiders.

However, it’s interesting because previous leaks have actually confirmed that the Pokémon Winds and Waves underwater section is, in fact, a separate map. Not only that, but it appears to be pretty massive. According to leaks from an older build of the Gen 10 game, there will be a total of 8 Ocean sections and 10 Deep Sea sections.

For your convenience, here is a list of the leaked sections of the Pokémon Winds and Waves ocean map:

Ocean Section 1 Majin Research Lab Psychic Neon Abyss

Ocean Sections 2-8

Deep Sea Sections 1-10

Screenshot: X @CentroLeaks

Could Pokémon Gen 10 Have the Most Broken Shiny Hunting Ever?

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

Now, it should again be reiterated that most Gen 10 leaks are from a much older build of the game. So the Pokémon Winds and Waves ocean map could be smaller or bigger. It’s anyone’s guess. However, with Game Freak putting a heavy emphasis on it during the Wind and Waves reveal trailer, it at least partially confirms some of the earlier leaks about it.

That said, it will be interesting to see if the underwater sections end up functioning how the Pokémon Legends Z-A map does. If this ends up being the case, then Pokémon Winds and Waves players will have one of the most broken Shiny Hunting methods of all time.