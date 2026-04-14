Peter Parker Face Model Teases Spider-Man 3 Development Update

It’s been just under three years since Insomniac released Spider-Man 2, but a new tease from one of the game’s actors suggests that work on the next installment may already be underway.

Peter Parker Face Model Is Back In The Studio

SPIDER-MAN’S FACE MODEL JUST CONFIRMED THE NEXT SPIDER-MAN TITLE!!! HE’S GETTING SCANNED!! pic.twitter.com/AHNDJA2Pgt — Mehmet Witch ᱬ (@WeBeenCroft) April 13, 2026

Insomniac hasn’t officially announced another installment in the Spider-Man franchise, but some fans assume it’s inevitable given the widespread success of both Spider-Man games and the Miles Morales standalone adventure.

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Insomniac should be wrapping up work on Wolverine soon, as the game’s September 2026 release date is approaching, so it’s a natural time for rumors and leaks to start to appear about what else the studio has in the works. A new behind-the-scenes photo seems like it might offer a major clue that indicates Spider-Man 3 or some kind of spin-off could be in the works.

The photo with the classic Spider-Man web shooting pose was posted to Ben Jordan’s Instagram story and shared by Twitter/X user WeBeenCroft. For those who aren’t familiar, Jordan is the face model who took over the role during the development of the Spider-Man: Remastered release in the PS5 era. Jordan plays the role of face model to accompany actor Yuri Lowenthal’s voice and performance.

The post was accompanied by the text, “IYKYK” (if you know, you know) and a spider emoji. There’s no denying that the post was a clear reference to his work on Spider-Man, so the real mystery is what he might be working on now. Spider-Man 3 is the obvious answer, but there’s also a chance that it could be another standalone, smaller project like Miles Morales or even an appearance in a different Marvel project in the works. There were definitely enough threads left at the end of Spider-Man 2 to suggest that there is more story to tell in this version of the Spider-Man universe.

For now, players will have to continue to wait and see what other hints and clues arrive ahead of Insomniac’s next major announcement. If the title is still a few years away, it will be very interesting to see if Spider-Man 3 could end up being a PlayStation 6 launch title. If that is the case, hopefully the game would bridge the two generations and support play on both PS5 and PS6.

In the meantime, they can revisit the Spider-Man games on PlayStation 5 as they wait for Wolverine to arrive in September.

Spider-Man 3 has not officially been announced at this point and does not have an estimated release window.