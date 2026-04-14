Overwatch Switch 2 Release Time Confirmed as Season 2 Summit Goes Live Today

The Overwatch Switch 2 upgrade is releasing on April 14. The new patch for Nintendo consoles goes live alongside the launch of Overwatch Season 2 Summit. Here is when the Switch 2 edition goes live in every region.

Overwatch Season 2 Release Time Explained

Screenshot: Blizzard Entertainment, Nintendo

The Overwatch Season 2 Summit release date is Tuesday, April 14, 2026. However, Blizzard also confirmed that this is when the Overwatch Switch 2 upgrade will also be going live on Nintendo consoles. Because of this, we now know the exact time that Switch 2 players will be able to jump into the updated version of the hero shooter.

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The Overwatch Season 2 Summit patch will reportedly go live at 11 AM PT or 2 PM ET. However, finding out the exact time zone for your specific region might be tricky. Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered!

For your convenience, we are going to post a table below that shows when the Overwatch Season 2 Summit and Overwatch Switch 2 Edition go live in every region:

Overwatch Switch 2 Edition Release Time (All Regions)

Region Local Time Date North America (PT) 11:00 AM April 14 North America (ET) 2:00 PM April 14 Canada (ET) 2:00 PM April 14 United Kingdom (GMT) 7:00 PM April 14 Europe (CET) 8:00 PM April 14 Japan (JST) 3:00 AM April 15 Brazil (BRT) 3:00 PM April 14 Australia (AEDT)* 5:00 AM April 15 New Zealand (NZDT) 7:00 AM April 15

What Is Included in Overwatch Switch 2 Edition?

Screenshot: Blizzard Entertainment

The Overwatch Switch 2 Edition is a pretty significant upgrade for Nintendo players. The patch will not only allow users to play at 60 FPS in both Docked and Handheld modes, but it also includes some pretty major feature overhauls.

Here is a full list of everything included in the Switch 2 upgrade:

Better visuals.

Higher fidelity audio.

Up to 60 FPS in both docked and handheld mode.

A cleaner, crisper, portable version for Switch 2 players.

Screenshot: Blizzard Entertainment

With Overwatch Season 2 Summit releasing at 11 AM PT, it’s assumed that the patch will automatically go live on the eShop at the same time. However, with this being Nintendo, we could see it arrive a little earlier or later.

New titles usually release on the Nintendo eShop at 9pm. However, since this is a new season patch it can actually go live whenever Blizzard has it ready. So the 11am release window is probably accurate. Regardless, the Overwatch Switch 2 edition will be available for free for everyone starting April 14.

Le Sserafim Overwatch Arrives on Switch 2

Screenshot: Blizzard Entertainment

Finally, I wanted to highlight the return of the Le Sserafim Overwatch skins on April 14. While they have been available previously, this will be the first time some Switch 2 players have had access to the wildly popular cosmetics.

The rare crossover is based on the K-Pop group Le Sserafim and includes 15 Legendary Skins. However, this is a big deal for Overwatch players in general, as the returning collab actually includes all previous Le Sserafim Overwatch skins in a single bundle for the very first time. So if you are on Switch 2, you won’t want to miss out on this one!