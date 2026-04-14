Xbox Game Pass Adds One of the Best Games of 2025 Today

Although this title may not have been a Day One release for Xbox Game Pass, subscribers are likely still very excited to see it arrive on the service today.

Hades 2 Joins Xbox Game Pass Library

Screenshot: Supergiant Games

April 14 is a big day for Xbox Game Pass subscribers with three new titles arrive on the service’s library. In addition to Replaced and The Thaumaturge, Hades 2 is arriving today for Ultimate, Premium, and PC tier subscribers. The game features hours and hours of replayability and is likely going to be a very popular addition to the library.

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Hades 2 entered early access in May of 2024 on PC, but the full 1.0 release didn’t officially arrive until more than a year later in September 2025. The highly-anticipated sequel to 2020’s hit roguelite action RPG built on the success of the first game and explored new stories, characters, and a unique evolution of the original combat system with the addition of Magick. The change from Zagreus’ weapons to Melinoë’s Magick system is an exciting changeup that still feels like Hades, but is different enough to make the sequel feel unique.

“The first-ever sequel from Supergiant Games builds on the best aspects of the original god-like rogue-like dungeon crawler in an all-new, action-packed, endlessly replayable experience rooted in the Underworld of Greek myth and its deep connections to the dawn of witchcraft.”

Game Pass subscribers should be able to jump into Hades 2 right now. Battle beyond the Underworld in Hades 2, an action-packed, endlessly replayable roguelike dungeon crawler rooted in the Underworld of Greek myth. As the immortal Princess, explore a bigger, deeper mythic world and vanquish the Titan of Time as the story reacts to your every setback and accomplishment.

April is only halfway over and there are still a ton of additional games coming to Xbox Game Pass later this month. Fans of indie games will be able to check out Vampire Crawlers and next week and multiplayer fans will finally be able to get their hands on Kiln when April 23 arrives.

As May gets closer, we should learn more about what will be arriving next month in the coming weeks, as well. Be sure to check back in the near future for more Xbox Game Pass news and updates.

Hades 2 is available now on PC, Nintendo Switch and Switch 2, PS5 and Xbox Series consoles.