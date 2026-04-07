Xbox Game Pass Announces Full April Wave 1 List (Including 18 Games)

Xbox Game Pass is adding a ton of exciting titles to the library during the first half of April 2026. From Final Fantasy IV to Vampire Crawlers, there’s a ton to dig into with this major update.
Every Game Coming to Xbox Game Pass – April 2026 (Wave 1)
Xbox Game Pass subscribers got a pretty good sneak peek at a few incoming titles during the recent Xbox Partner Preview presentation, but now the full list of April 2026 (Wave 1) titles is official.
Videos by VICE
This is a pretty big update for Game Pass and includes some titles that gamers already knew were on the way, like Kiln, Final Fantasy IV, and Hades 2; along with some exciting surprises.
Available Today
- Final Fantasy IV (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) – April 7
- Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass
Coming Soon
- DayZ (PC) – April 8
- Now on PC, joining Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, Game Pass Essential, PC Game Pass
- Endless Legend 2 (Game Preview) (PC) – April 8
- Now with Game Pass Premium; joining Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass
- FBC: Firebreak (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) – April 8
- Now with Game Pass Premium; joining Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass
- Planet Coaster 2 (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) – April 9
- Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass
- Tiny Bookshop (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – April 10
- Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass
- Football Manager 26 (PC) – April 13
- Now with Game Pass Premium; joining Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass
- Football Manager 26 Console (Cloud, Console, and PC) – April 13
- Now with Game Pass Premium; joining Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass
- Hades II (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – April 14
- Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass
- Replaced (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) – April 14
- Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
- The Thaumaturge (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) – April 14
- Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) – April 16
- Now with Game Pass Premium; joining Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass
- EA Sports NHL 26 (Cloud and Xbox Series X|S) – April 16
- Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Cloud, Console, and PC) – April 17
- Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass
- Little Rocket Lab (Cloud, Console, and PC) – April 21
- Now with Game Pass Premium; joining Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass
- Sopa: Tale of the Stolen Potato (Cloud, Console, Handheld, and PC) – April 21
- Now with Game Pass Premium; joining Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass
- Vampire Crawlers (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – April 21
- Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
- Kiln (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – April 23
- Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
There’s a big list to digest there and lots of content for subscribers at the various tiers to dig into as April plays out.
Players should also take note that the following titles are rotating out of the Xbox Game Pass library on April 15:
- Ashen (Cloud, Console, and PC)
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (Cloud, Console, and PC)
- Grand Theft Auto V (Cloud, Console, and PC)
- My Little Pony: A Zephyr Heights Mystery (Cloud, Console, and PC)
- Terra Invicta (Game Preview) (PC)
That should be everything Xbox Game Pass subscribers need to know about this drop, but be sure to check back in the coming weeks for more surprise additions or early announcements about what games might be added to the service in the first days of May 2026.