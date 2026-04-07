Xbox Game Pass Announces Full April Wave 1 List (Including 18 Games)

Xbox Game Pass is adding a ton of exciting titles to the library during the first half of April 2026. From Final Fantasy IV to Vampire Crawlers, there’s a ton to dig into with this major update.

Every Game Coming to Xbox Game Pass – April 2026 (Wave 1)

Screenshot: Supergiant Games

Xbox Game Pass subscribers got a pretty good sneak peek at a few incoming titles during the recent Xbox Partner Preview presentation, but now the full list of April 2026 (Wave 1) titles is official.

Videos by VICE

This is a pretty big update for Game Pass and includes some titles that gamers already knew were on the way, like Kiln, Final Fantasy IV, and Hades 2; along with some exciting surprises.

Available Today

Final Fantasy IV (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) – April 7 Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass



Coming Soon

DayZ (PC) – April 8 Now on PC, joining Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, Game Pass Essential, PC Game Pass

Endless Legend 2 (Game Preview) (PC) – April 8 Now with Game Pass Premium; joining Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

FBC: Firebreak (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) – April 8 Now with Game Pass Premium; joining Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

Planet Coaster 2 (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) – April 9 Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

Tiny Bookshop (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – April 10 Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

Football Manager 26 (PC) – April 13 Now with Game Pass Premium; joining Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

Football Manager 26 Console (Cloud, Console, and PC) – April 13 Now with Game Pass Premium; joining Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

Hades II (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – April 14 Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

Replaced (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) – April 14 Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

The Thaumaturge (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) – April 14 Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) – April 16 Now with Game Pass Premium; joining Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

EA Sports NHL 26 (Cloud and Xbox Series X|S) – April 16 Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Cloud, Console, and PC) – April 17 Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

Little Rocket Lab (Cloud, Console, and PC) – April 21 Now with Game Pass Premium; joining Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

Sopa: Tale of the Stolen Potato (Cloud, Console, Handheld, and PC) – April 21 Now with Game Pass Premium; joining Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

Vampire Crawlers (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – April 21 Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Kiln (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – April 23 Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass



There’s a big list to digest there and lots of content for subscribers at the various tiers to dig into as April plays out.

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Players should also take note that the following titles are rotating out of the Xbox Game Pass library on April 15:

Ashen (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Grand Theft Auto V (Cloud, Console, and PC)

My Little Pony: A Zephyr Heights Mystery (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Terra Invicta (Game Preview) (PC)

That should be everything Xbox Game Pass subscribers need to know about this drop, but be sure to check back in the coming weeks for more surprise additions or early announcements about what games might be added to the service in the first days of May 2026.