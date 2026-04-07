Xbox Game Pass Adds A Classic 16-Bit Era RPG Today

The Xbox Game Pass library continues to grow today with the addition of another installment in one of the most iconic RPG franchises of all time.

Final Fantasy IV Joins Game Pass

A surprising and exciting trend in 2026 has been Xbox’s decision to add one installment in the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster lineup to Xbox Game Pass each month. The first Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster arrived on Game Pass in early January and now, in April, it’s time for Final Fantasy IV to arrive.

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Final Fantasy IV arrives on Xbox Game Pass today, April 7. This remodeled 2D take on the fourth game in the Final Fantasy franchise is a fan-favorite and offers an authentic version of the SNES era classic with updated graphics and some much-needed quality of life improvements.

Improved Gameplay Features:

Including modernized UI, auto-battle options, and more.

Switch the soundtrack between the rearranged version, created for the pixel remaster, or the original version, capturing the sound of the original game.

Now possible to switch between different fonts, including the default font and a pixel-based font based on the atmosphere of the original game.

Additional boost features to expand gameplay options, including switching off random encounters and adjusting experience gained multipliers between 0 and 4.

Dive into the world of the game with supplemental extras like the bestiary, illustration gallery, and music player.

Updated graphics and sound design:

Beautifully revived with new graphics and sound.

Universally updated 2D pixel graphics, including the iconic FINAL FANTASY character pixel designs created by Kazuko Shibuya, the original artist and current collaborator.

Beautifully rearranged soundtrack in a faithful FINAL FANTASY style, overseen by original composer Nobuo Uematsu.

Final Fantasy IV may not usually reach the S-tier when ranking the full Final Fantasy franchise, but it’s definitely one of the stronger installments. The Pixel Remaster of Final Fantasy IV currently sits at a Very Positive average on Steam based on close to 2,000 user reviews.

Final Fantasy IV is most well-known for being the first installment in the franchise to introduce the Active Time Battle (ATB) system. This shift in the traditional turn-based combat system adds more urgency and excitement to each encounter.

The full Pixel Remaster collection goes up to Final Fantasy VI, so it seems highly likely that Xbox Game Pass subscribers may have two more months of Final Fantasy drops coming this year. Fans should check back closer to the end of April to see if Final Fantasy V is included in next month’s scheduled additions to the Game Pass library.

Final Fantasy IV is available on Xbox Game Pass now.