PREMIERE: VAULTS – “Lifespan”

Vaults have set the bar bloody high with their first video, in the wake of their debut tracks “Premonitions” and “Cry No More”. Inspired by medieval Dance Of Death paintings, “Lifespan” crouches at the inky edges of the colour wheel, like a beautiful three day old bruise. Directed by Nick Rutter and Vaults, it leads us down the river Styx, introducing us to a dead swan along the way. The London trio’s single, out on September 1st on Virgin EMI, is a crowning cut of electro-pop, recalling SOHN and Kate Bush. You can catch them at a one-off show at the ICA on September 3rd.

Tickets for the ICA show are on sale here