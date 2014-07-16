Yung Lean Just Released a New Song Called “re-charge” and It’s Perfect for Standing in the Rain and Being Sad



Photo credit: Jason Bergman

It hasn’t rained for a while. But when it does, Yung Lean’s new song is pretty perfect for sitting and staring out the window, watching the drops hit the window just ever so lightly, wondering what it all means, man. The track is called “re-charge,” and it’s about how sometimes, even the Sad Boys, need to take some time to think about their lives. It lacks the intensity of previous releases, but in typical Yung Lean fashion, the beat sounds kind of like a space ship stuck in a giant bottle of maple syrup. Stream it below.

