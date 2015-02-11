A Grave With No Name Sucks at Being Metal, But Definitely Rules With Lambchop-Assisted “Orion”

It’s hard to hear of a band called A Grave With No Name and not think of blast beats, Metal Zone pedals, or giant full stacks. For fuck’s sake, the band’s newest track shares a name with one of Metallica’s greatest songs ever. Regardless, the fact is that A Grave With No Name crafts tuneful indie pop with vocals that lean closer to Wayne Coyne or Jason Lyttle than Ronnie James Dio, and backing instrumentation that falls in line with Lambchop, members of which played on the band’s LP. Check out “Orion” below and look for the LP Feathers Wet, Under The Moon via Lefse on May 5th.