Watch Adele’s Intense, Emotional SNL Performances of “Hello” and “When We Were Young”

Adele’s blockbuster tearjerker 25 is out, and the British songstress took her massive voice to SNL to perform its two singles “Hello” and “When We Were Young” as the album coasts toward a legendary two million-plus sales week, possibly besting *NSYNC, whose No Strings Attached has held the record for the last fifteen years. It’s one thing to hear her voice billow through the mix on a record and something else entirely to watch it issue forth from her genteel frame. You might cry. She almost did. Watch both performances below and check out a bonus skit about how to use Adele’s music to rescue your Thanksgiving family gatherings later this week.