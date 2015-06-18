120 Albums Every Single Dad Owns

Let’s give it up for the dads. And let’s give it up for the music dads listen to. Got a dad? Chances are 100 percent that he owns or has owned these albums at some point in his dad life.

Crosby, Stills, Nash, and Young – Déjà Vu

Videos by VICE

Bob Dylan – Highway 61 Revisited

Pink Floyd – The Dark Side of the Moon

Michael Jackson – Thriller

Bruce Springsteen – Darkness on the Edge of Town

The Allman Brothers Band – At Fillmore East

The Beatles – The White Album

Leonard Cohen – Songs of Leonard Cohen

Saturday Night Fever – Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

Boston – Boston

The Who – Tommy

Cream – Disraeli Gears

Dire Straits – Making Movies

The Eagles – Greatest Hits

AC/DC – Highway to Hell

The Doobie Brothers – The Captain and Me

Aerosmith – Toys in the Attic

James Brown – Live at the Apollo

David Bowie – Hunky Dory

America – Homecoming

Bob Dylan – Blonde on Blonde

Sting – Nothing Like the Sun

Simon and Garfunkel – Bridge Over Troubled Water

Thin Lizzy – Jailbreak

Roy Ayers – Ubiquity

Fleetwood Mac –Rumours

Jim Croce – Photographs and Memories

The Rolling Stones – Exile on Main Street

The Beach Boys – Pet Sounds

The Beatles – Abbey Road

The Ramones – Leave Home

Jimi Hendrix – Are You Experienced?

Michael Bolton – Time, Love & Tenderness

The Big Chill – Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

Blondie – The Best of Blondie

Chicago – Chicago

David Bowie – The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spider from Mars

Santana – Abraxas

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers – S/T

Jeff Buckley – Grace

Neil Young – Harvest

Ted Nugent – Cat Scratch Fever

The Buzzcocks – Singles Going Steady

Hall & Oates – Private Eyes

The Beatles – Let It Be

Stevie Wonder – Songs in the Key of Life

George Harrison – Collaborations

Creedence Clearwater Revival – Green River

Frank Zappa – Have I Offended Someone

Rush – Moving Pictures

Peter Gabriel – So

Jimi Hendrix – Electric Ladyland

George Carlin – On the Head

Iggy Pop – Lust for Life

John Coltrane – A Love Supreme

Elvis Costello – My Aim is True

Johnny Cash – Live From Folsom Prison

Nat King Cole – The Very Thought of You

Steely Dan – Aja

The Beatles – Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band

Journey – Greatest Hits

Miles Davis – Bitches Brew

Derek & the Dominoes – In Concert

Devo – Are We Not Men? We Are Devo!

Lynyrd Skynyrd – Pronounced Leh-nerd Skin-nerd

Bob Dylan – Bringing it All Back Home

Wings – Band on the Run

Earth, Wind, & Fire – The Best of Earth, Wind, & Fire

Fleetwood Mac – Tusk

Peter Frampton – Frampton Comes Alive!

Bob Marley – Catch a Fire

Marvin Gaye – What’s Going On

The Grateful Dead – American Beauty

Guns N’ Roses – Appetite for Destruction

Molly Hatchet – Flirtin’ With Disaster

Iron Butterfly – In a Gadda Da Vida

Michael Jackson – Off the Wall

Jefferson Airplane – Surrealistic Pillow

Bruce Springsteen – Born to Run

James Taylor – Sweet Baby James

Jethro Tull – Aqualung

Kiss – Destroyer

The Eagles – Hotel California

U2 – The Joshua Tree

Foghat – Fool for the City

Television – Marquee Moon

Elton John – Goodbye Yellow Brick Road

Billy Joel – The Nylon Curtain

Led Zeppelin – Led Zeppelin

The Rolling Stones – Get Yer Yayas Out

The Clash – London Calling

MC5 – Kick Out the Jams

Paul McCartney – Back in the U.S.

John Cougar Mellencamp – American Fool

Van Morrison – Astral Weeks

Willie Nelson – Phases and Stages

Pink Floyd – The Wall

The Police – Outlandos d’Amour

Prince – Purple Rain

Queen – Sheer Heart Attack

Ratt – Out of the Cellar

The Replacements – Pleased to Meet Me

The Rolling Stones – Tattoo You

Seals and Crofts – Summer Breeze

Frank Sinatra – In the Wee Small Hours

The Sex Pistols – Never Mind the Bollocks, Here’s the Sex Pistols

Paul Simon – Graceland

Sly and the Family Stone – There’s a Riot Goin’ On

Bruce Springsteen – Born in the U.S.A.

Starland Vocal Band – Starland Vocal Band

Thin Lizzy – Black Rose

Huey Lewis and the News – Sports

The Stooges – Funhouse

Television – Marquee Moon

Tom Waits – Frank’s Wild Years

Motley Crue – Too Fast For Love

The Who – Quadrophenia

Jethro Tull – Thick as a Brick

The Steve Miller Band – Greatest Hits 1974 – 1978

Led Zeppelin – Led Zeppelin IV