Alexis Neiers, ex-heroin addict and star of cult classic reality show Pretty Wild, has had a pretty crazy life. In this episode of Profiles by VICE, we hear about Neiers’s struggles with addiction, her criminal involvement in the real-life Bling Ring (the inspiration for Sophia Coppola’s 2013 film of the same name) and her former Playboy Bunny mother, as well as her new role as a sober mother, attempting to help her ex-boyfriend find a way out of his own crippling heroin and crack addiction.