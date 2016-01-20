At The Drive-In Are Back (Again)!

It’s been a good week for post-hardcore titans lately. In the wake of Glassjaw dropping their first new song in four years and announcing a tiny ass show at The Old Blue Last as a prelude to their co-headline tour with Coheed and Cambria, At the Drive-In have shared a video teasing… something.

The band tweeted a 15 second video clip along with the date of January 21, which is tomorrow. What the date represents isn’t clear yet, but they also linked to the website www.atthedriveinmusic.com, where you’ll find a longer audio clip (basically one long drum roll followed by some riffing, naturally) and the option to submit your email address to “STAY INFORMED”.

Originally breaking up in 2001, At The Drive-In reunited for a string of shows in 2012, including appearances at Reading and Leeds Festivals, and haven’t played live since headlining London’s Brixton Academy in August that year. At the time, Omar Rodriguez-Lopez and Cedric Bixler vowed that it would be their final gig, but ATDI are confirmed to perform at this year’s Rock on the Range festival in Ohio, and Shaky Knees Festival in Atlanta.

So, January 21. A more extensive tour? New material? Who knows. In the meantime, you can watch the video announcement below.

https://t.co/42tFDYgidr pic.twitter.com/egYXQKWKHE