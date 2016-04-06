Watch Babymetal Take Their Metal Resistance to ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’





Babymetal, the teenage Japanese pop-meets-metal sensations, are fresh off a massive headlining gig at London’s iconic Wembley Stadium, and have now landed on US shores. The teenage trio has stayed busy, announcing an upcoming performance at the Alternative Press Music Awards, and spending the last couple of days doing a whirlwind of press and media commitments in support of their new album, Metal Resistance.

Noisey scored an interview (keep an eye out for it next week, as well as some other surprises!), but Stephen Colbert one-upped us just a little by snagging Babymetal’s first-ever American TV appearance. Watch the video below to see them prance and giggle through their mega-hit, “Gimme Chocolate!!” and proves once again that Babymetal will stop nothing short of total domination.