Atlanta Rapper Bankroll Fresh Has Been Murdered

Photo via Bankroll’s Facebook Page

28 year old rapper Bankroll Fresh was murdered last night at a recording studio in Atlanta. AJC Reports indicate that the shooting occurred outside of Street Execs Studios, which records and houses several artists including 2 Chainz, Cap 1, Young Dolph, Travis Porter and more. Outside of the studio, police picked up over 50 shell casings from the shootout. The shooter is currently on the run. He was an up and coming rapper most known for his track “Hot Boy.” He also appeared in our Noisey Atlanta documentary.

Videos by VICE

Several rappers and musicians have given tribute to Bankroll:

Man I’m a fan of Bru and always will be , I’m in shock at the moment !! Senseless deaths we just got to stop it , I’m speaking up now — Tity Boi (2 Chainz) (@2chainz) March 5, 2016

damn hearing bankroll fresh died… he rocked FG day off in ATL then drove up to NYC the next day just to play again, such a positive dude — N*I*C*K (@catchdini) March 5, 2016

rip bankroll fresh. Condolences to his family and friends. sad sad news man. — DJ DRAMA (@DJDRAMA) March 5, 2016

I just talk to bankroll earlier today , smh shit is sad . Niggas always haten — Rich The Kid (@IAmRichTheKid) March 5, 2016

RIP BANKROLL FRESH — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) March 5, 2016

rip Fresh, feel like I lost a brother, fr… — Mike Will Made-It (@MikeWiLLMadeIt) March 5, 2016

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Bankroll’s friends and family at this time.