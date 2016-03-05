Atlanta Rapper Bankroll Fresh Has Been Murdered

Photo via Bankroll’s Facebook Page
28 year old rapper Bankroll Fresh was murdered last night at a recording studio in Atlanta. AJC Reports indicate that the shooting occurred outside of Street Execs Studios, which records and houses several artists including 2 Chainz, Cap 1, Young Dolph, Travis Porter and more. Outside of the studio, police picked up over 50 shell casings from the shootout. The shooter is currently on the run. He was an up and coming rapper most known for his track “Hot Boy.” He also appeared in our Noisey Atlanta documentary.
Several rappers and musicians have given tribute to Bankroll:
Our thoughts and prayers go out to Bankroll’s friends and family at this time.