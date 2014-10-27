Ever Wondered What Goths Wear to the Beach?

Sasha Louise at Kim West Latex top, Topman Design trousers
PHOTOGRAPHY: ALEX DE MORA
STYLING: BETH RIVETT
Videos by VICE
Make-up: Oonah Anderson using MAC Cosmetics
Hair: Shiori Takahashi using Bumble and bumble
Model: Aris Schwabe at Nevs
Under jacket and trousers
James Pilcher at Not Just A Label jumper, McQ trousers
Cutler and Gross sunglasses, Under jacket and trousers, GAP socks, Underground shoes
Topman Design coat, Nordic Poetry T-shirt
James Pilcher at Not Just A Label jacket
La Moda jewellery, Topman Design jacket
KTZ coat
Vintage jacket