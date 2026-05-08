Resident Evil Requiem DLC Mini-Game Just Shadow Dropped and is Playable Now

Capcom has just released the Resident Evil Requiem DLC Mini-Game for free on all platforms. The new RE9 mode called ‘Leon Must Die Forever’ was shadowdropped without an announcement, and is now available on PS5 and PC.

Resident Evil Requiem DLC ‘Leon Must Die’ Mode Has Has Been Released

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

Back in March, Capcom had teased that Resident Evil Requiem DLC would be coming out in May. Up until now though, we didn’t have a specific release date for the expansion. However, the wait is over as the RE9 minigame mode is out right now with the latest Resident Evil Requiem version 1.300.000 update.

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The new Resident Evil Requiem minigame DLC is called ‘Leon Must Die Forever’ and is a battle mode. The DLC’s description reads: “Grace made it home safely, but Leon still ahs work to do. Use his enhanced abilities to complete this minigame as fast as possible.” Players then have to make their way through 20 levels to take on a boss battle with Victor.

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

The RE9 DLC is essentially a roguelike mode, where Leon Kennedy has to use randomized weapons to get through each area as quickly as possible. “Use glowing doors to advance to different areas! Enemies become tougher the farther you go. Utilize special abilities and random weapons.”

How to Unlock Resident Evil Requiem MiniGame Mode

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

The new Resident Evil Requiem minigame mode can only be unlocked after you’ve beaten the campaign. So until you complete the main story, this won’t show up for you. For your convenience, here are the steps you can take to play the new RE9 DLC:

Step 1: Complete the RE9 story campaign.

Complete the RE9 story campaign. Step 2: Update your Resident Evil Requiem game to version 1.300.000.

Update your Resident Evil Requiem game to version 1.300.000. Step 3: Go to the Main Menu and then select the ‘Extra Games’ option.

Go to the Main Menu and then select the ‘Extra Games’ option. Step 4: Click ‘Leon Must Die Forever’ to start the Resident Evil Requiem minigame DLC.

The Leon Must Die Forever minigame features quite a bit of bonus content as well. For example, you can actually redeem points you’ve earned in the main story to unlock items. There are also 11 new challenges that you can complete in the Resident Evil Requiem DLC to unlock more challenge points.

At the time of writing, the minigame only lets you play as Leon Kennedy. Which makes sense, since the mode is called ‘Leon Must Die Forever.’ This is also not the main Resident Evil Requiem Story Expansion DLC, which is still currently in development. We don’t have a release window for the post-game story, although it’s rumored to be releasing sometime in 2026.