Resident Evil Requiem DLC Mini-Game Mode Gets New Details From Capcom

Capcom recently gave players an update about the Resident Evil Requiem DLC. In an interview, RE9’s Director and Producer teased new information about the Resident Evil Requiem mini-game mode coming in May.

Screenshot: Capcom

This latest update comes from a conversation Resident Evil Requiem Director Koshi Nakanishi and Producer Masato Kumazawa recently had with Denfaminico Gamer. During the interview, the Capcom devs opened up about the game’s upcoming DLC. However, some fans believe they might have given us a hint about a potential release date for the RE9 mini-game mode.

Videos by VICE

Specifically, Kumazawa commented that players should use Golden Week in Japan to beat the main story to prepare for the DLC. “This mini-game is content that is unlocked after clearing the main story. So, if you’re planning to play it, clearing the main story during Golden Week would be just right for you to be able to play it.”

Screenshot: Capcom

This is interesting because Golden Week takes place from May 2 to May 6 this year in Japan. So that means the Resident Evil Requiem mini-game DLC could launch anytime after May 7. Admittedly, that still gives us a pretty big window.

Director Koshi Nakanishi also gave us a tease about the mini-game mode and says it involves Leon’s hatchet. “It’s based on the battles in the main game. However, for those who have cleared the main story and are thinking, ‘I still haven’t had enough fun!’, I think you’ll be able to enjoy this and go ‘Whoa!!’, so sharpen your tomahawk and wait.”

Resident Evil Requiem DLC Explained: RE9 Mini-Game Details and Release Window

Screenshot: Capcom

The Resident Evil Requiem DLC is actually split up into two separate things. Back in April, Capcom confirmed that a mini-game mode would be added to RE9 in May 2026. However, we are also getting additional RE9 story content that is launching at a later date.

Here is everything we know about the Resident Evil Requiem mini-game DLC:

It releases in May 2026 (sometime after Golden Week in Japan).

The mini-game might be related to Leon’s Hatchet.

It’s based on “battles in the main game.”

You have to complete the main story campaign first before being able to access it.

Screenshot: Capcom

To be clear, the Resident Evil Requiem DLC releasing in May 2026 is NOT the story expansion. It is going to be a mini-game mode. As far as what that feature entails, we currently don’t know. However, some fans have speculated that it could be a RE9 Mercenary mode.

The only information we currently have about the RE9 mini-game DLC is that it drops sometime in May 2026 and will potentially feature Leon’s hatchet. Regardless, Capcom has confirmed that development of the feature is “nearing completion” and should release sometime after Golden Week in Japan.