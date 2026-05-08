Daily Horoscope: May 8, 2026

Friday’s here, and the sky actually showed up for it. The Moon is doing the most today, moving from Capricorn into Aquarius and collecting aspects along the way—a trine to Uranus, a sextile to Neptune and Saturn, and a conjunction with Pluto. That’s a lot of energy passing through in one day, stargazer, and all of it is pointed at the same thing: the truth you’ve been too hesitant to say out loud. Mercury in Taurus and Venus in Gemini are still doing their push-pull thing between comfort and curiosity. Mars is still at home in Aries, restless and ready. The only question today is whether you are, too.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

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Aries: March 21 – April 19

You’ve been so focused on winning that you haven’t stopped to ask if you actually want the prize. Mars is still chilling in your sign and has you firing on all cylinders—but all that energy needs a worthy target, Aries. The chase has been the fun part for a while now. What happens when you finally catch the thing? Have you thought that far ahead?

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

There’s a version of your life you’ve been carefully building in your head that nobody else knows about yet. Venus in Gemini is making you talk around it instead of about it, Taurus. You don’t have to announce it. You don’t even have to explain it. But you do have to start. One real move today beats a hundred more hours of planning.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

You sold everyone on the idea—including yourself. Mercury in Taurus is now asking what comes after the pitch, Gemini. The part where nobody’s watching, and it stops being new and exciting. That’s the part you’ve been avoiding. Turns out that’s also the part where everything actually happens. Time to find out if you want it as much as you said.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Your ruling Moon is moving into Aquarius today, picking up trines, sextiles, and a conjunction with Pluto along the way. That’s a lot of energy moving through someone who already feels everything at full volume. Something is changing in you, Cancer—bigger than your current situation. Don’t shrink it down to fit the story you’ve been telling. Let it be big.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Someone in your life needs you to just listen right now—not fix it, not reframe it, not make it a little bit about you. The Sun in Taurus is grounding your usually restless energy today, Leo. Use that. The most magnetic thing you can do for someone isn’t a grand gesture. It’s making them feel like the only person in the room.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

You’ve been so busy being helpful that you haven’t noticed how much you’ve taken on that was never yours to carry. Mercury in Taurus is making that impossible to ignore today, Virgo. The audit isn’t about being selfish. Some of what’s on your plate got there because you’re good at everything and people noticed. That’s not a compliment. That’s a boundary issue.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

You’ve been putting a beautiful face on something that stopped working a while ago. Not out of denial—you see it clearly. You just hate the mess that comes with admitting it out loud. Venus in Gemini is giving you the words today, Libra. Use them. The mess you’re so afraid of making is smaller than the one you’re already living in.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

The Moon, in conjunction with your ruling planet today, is pulling something up from the bottom that you’ve been successfully ignoring for months. You’re good at that, the ignoring. But Pluto doesn’t really do patience, Scorpio, and neither do you when it counts. Whatever just surfaced isn’t here to ruin you. It’s here because you’re finally ready to deal with it. Trust that.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

You’ve given everyone around you permission to be a work in progress except yourself. Jupiter in Cancer is sitting in that contradiction today, and it’s uncomfortable for a reason, Sagittarius. The standard you hold yourself to would exhaust anyone. You’re allowed to not have it figured out yet. The people who love you already know that. Catch up to them.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

The Moon is in sextile to Saturn today, which means the work you’ve been putting in—the behind-the-scenes, nobody’s-watching kind—is finally starting to pay off. You can feel it, Capricorn, even if you won’t let yourself fully believe it yet. Don’t overthink it and don’t add more to the pile. Just let it land. Today is confirmation that your instincts were right all along.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

That idea you keep dismissing as too weird or too soon? The Moon trining Uranus today is basically a green light. You’ve talked yourself out of your best instincts before, Aquarius, and you know exactly how that story ends. The unconventional read on this situation is the correct one. You already knew that. Stop waiting for someone else to confirm it.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

You’ve been brushing off your own intuition lately because you can’t logic your way to proving it. The Moon is in sextile to Neptune today, which is validation you didn’t know you needed, Pisces. That thing you felt but couldn’t explain? It was right. It’s been right. Start treating your gut like the evidence it actually is instead of the inconvenience you’ve made it out to be.

Pisces monthly horoscope