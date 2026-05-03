Weekly Horoscope: May 3-May 9

The skies are busy this week, and the themes are hard to miss: what you’re building, what you’re avoiding, and what’s finally demanding your full attention. Pluto turns retrograde, pulling collective focus inward and asking everyone to audit the transformations they’ve been navigating—whether they’re ready to or not. This one’s not a slow burn. The pressure is immediate, and it’s pointed directly at the places you’ve been telling yourself you’d deal with later.

Mars squares Jupiter and puts ambition up against reality in a way that’s going to feel personal, no matter what sign you are. The Half Moon in Aquarius closes the week out with a clear-eyed inventory of what’s actually working. The cosmos aren’t being cruel this week, stargazer—they’re just done letting you off the hook. Show up honestly, and the stars will meet you there.

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How will your sign fare this week?

Aries: March 21 – April 19

You’ve been building something, and the momentum is undeniable. May 4 drops a Mars-Jupiter square into your week, and big energy meeting bigger obstacles is going to test exactly how solid your foundation is. Not every wall is there to stop you—some of them are load-bearing. Figure out which is which before you start swinging.

By May 7, the Moon squares Mars, and your emotional world gets a little harder to ignore. You’ve been so locked into the doing that the feeling part keeps getting pushed to next week, Aries. Next week is here. You don’t have to fall apart to acknowledge what’s going on inside you. Just check in.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Venus in Gemini has your heart pulling in two directions and your head trying to referee. The Moon opposes Venus early in the week, and something in your relationships or finances feels off—not broken, just misaligned. You’ve been telling yourself you’re fine with a situation that you’re not totally fine with. That gap between what you say and what you actually want is going to get harder to talk yourself out of.

By May 9, the Moon trines Venus, and the week does a full 180. Things feel easier, warmer, more like you again. Use that window, Taurus. Not to make big declarations, but to get honest with yourself about what you actually need from the people around you. You deserve to ask for it.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Mercury squares Pluto on May 5, and something you say—or something someone says to you—is going to land with more weight than anyone anticipated. Your words are a weapon this week, Gemini, and you’re usually smart enough to know that. The question is whether you’re using them to get to the truth or to win an argument. Those aren’t always the same thing.

The Moon trines Mercury on May 6, and your mind is firing on all cylinders—ride that. By May 9, the Moon squares Mercury, and the wires get a little crossed. Double-check what you’re sending before you send it. Not everything that runs through your head needs an audience right now. Save the best stuff for when the sky cooperates.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

You’ve been absorbing everyone else’s stuff again and calling it empathy. At some point this week, the bill comes due. The Sun trines your ruling Moon on May 7, and for once, the universe is actually putting wind in your sails instead of testing your pain tolerance. Let yourself have that. You’re allowed to feel good without immediately looking for the catch.

The Half Moon in Aquarius hits on May 9, and it’s got a question for you, Cancer: what are you still holding onto that you already know isn’t working? You don’t need another sign. You’ve had seventeen. Put it down and see what your hands are finally free to pick up instead. Trust that.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

You’ve been pushing hard for something, and the universe keeps making you wait. That’s not a reflection of your effort—it’s just where things are right now, and the Sun trining the Moon on May 7 finally brings some relief. Something clicks. Something moves. You’ve earned this moment, so actually let yourself feel it instead of immediately sprinting toward the next thing.

The Half Moon in Aquarius lands on May 9, and Leo, it’s time to take inventory of your people. Not everyone who claps for you is genuinely in your corner. You’re generous with your energy and your time, sometimes to a fault. This week, pay attention to who’s reciprocating. That list might be shorter than you think.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Mercury squares Pluto on May 5, and something in a conversation this week cuts right to the bone. You’re used to being the one who notices everything everyone else misses, but this time the spotlight lands on you, and whatever gets said is going to require some actual sitting with. Not analyzing. Not fixing. Just feeling it.

The Moon trines Mercury on May 6, and your brain is your best friend for a hot minute—use it. By May 9, the Moon squares Mercury and Virgo, your inner critic is going to be running its mouth extra hard. You already know the difference between productive self-reflection and just beating yourself up for sport. This week, hold that line.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Venus in Gemini has you second-guessing everything you thought you wanted, Libra, and honestly, that tracks. The Moon opposes Venus early in the week, and something in your closest relationships is asking for a real answer—not the diplomatic non-answer you’ve been rehearsing. You know exactly what you want. The problem has never been knowing. It’s been saying it out loud.

By May 9, the Moon trines Venus, and the week softens considerably. That warm, easy feeling you’ve been chasing comes back around, and you remember why you care about the people you care about. Let that be enough for right now. Not every week needs a resolution. Sometimes feeling good is the whole point.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Pluto goes retrograde on May 6, and your ruling planet turning inward is not small news. Whatever transformation you’ve been white-knuckling your way through gets pulled back inside for review. That’s not a setback—it’s Pluto asking whether you’ve actually processed what’s happened or just survived it and kept moving. You’re good at surviving. Processing is the harder thing.

Mercury squares Pluto before the retrograde hits, Scorpio, and something said out loud this week has the power to crack something open. The Moon conjuncts Pluto on May 8, and your emotional world gets very real very fast. You’ve spent a long time being unreadable. This week, the only person you need to be honest with is yourself. Start there.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

You’ve been dreaming big and moving fast, and that’s very on-brand, Sagittarius—but Mars squares Jupiter on May 4, and the universe is basically asking you to show your work. The vision is great. The plan behind it needs another look. Wanting something into existence has never been your problem. Following through on the unglamorous parts is a different story.

The Moon opposes Jupiter on May 7, and whatever you’ve been feeling about your direction in life gets harder to sidestep. You’ve been running on optimism and sheer will, which can only take you so far. This week, get specific. What do you actually need to make this thing real? Start there and work backward.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

You’ve been holding everything together so long you’ve forgotten what it feels like to put something down. The Moon trines Saturn on May 3, and for a brief moment, Capricorn, the weight actually feels manageable—like everything you’ve been carrying has a purpose and you can see it. Hold onto that feeling because May 6 brings a Moon-Saturn square, and the doubt comes back with receipts.

By May 8, the Moon sextiles Saturn, and the week evens out. Here’s what this week is really about: you keep waiting until everything is perfect before you let yourself feel proud of what you’ve built. Nothing is ever going to be perfect. What you have right now is already something. Act like it.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Something rattles loose early in the week, and your first instinct is to intellectualize it into oblivion. That’s your move, Aquarius—turn the feeling into a concept, the concept into a theory, and suddenly you’re three steps removed from whatever actually hurt. The Moon opposing Uranus on May 3 is not asking for your analysis. It’s asking for your attention.

On May 8, the Moon trines Uranus, and something clicks back into place. The version of you that trusts your own instincts shows back up, and everything feels a little more navigable. You’re at your best when you stop trying to be ahead of the moment and just live in it. This week is a good week to practice that.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

The week opens with the Moon trining Neptune, and honestly, it’s your moment—everything feels a little more magical, a little more meant-to-be, and your intuition is firing on all cylinders. Enjoy it, Pisces, but don’t let it talk you into something you haven’t actually thought through. You have a gift for making beautiful stories out of situations that don’t deserve one.

May 5 brings a Moon-Neptune square, and the rose-colored glasses come off whether you’re ready or not. Something looks different in the harsh light, and that’s not a bad thing—it’s useful information. Then, on May 8, the sextile smooths things out, and you land somewhere honest. That’s the version of you that actually gets what you want. Stay there.

Pisces monthly horoscope

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