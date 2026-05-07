The Government Is Once Again Promising UFO Files That Will Change Everything

At an event celebrating the Artemis II astronauts, President Donald Trump said the public would soon see “a lot of things” related to aliens. He hyped the stories of people who claimed to have seen, in his words, things “you wouldn’t believe.” That’s a line that sounded more convincing when it was spoken by a dying android at the end of Blade Runner than it did from the President of the United States.

Then, at a Turning Point USA rally in Phoenix, Trump doubled down, saying the “first releases will begin very, very soon.” FBI director and prime example of failing upward, Kash Patel, did his part on Sean Hannity’s podcast by saying that the government is going to be releasing more UFO stuff “very soon.”

Videos by VICE

As previous UFO-related document releases were seen as duds, and the administration continues to hype this upcoming release as it struggles to convince people that, no, actually, there really is some juicy stuff in this one, everyone outside the UFO universe remains skeptical at best.

The New UFO Files Probably Won’t Contain an Alien, but the Hype Is Trying Its Best

Former Pentagon UAP investigator Sean Kirkpatrick says there are no secret alien interviews or crashed saucer photos waiting in a vault somewhere. Most supposed sightings that go viral, he argues, have boring technological explanations. And that’s coming from someone who, given his position, has likely seen most if not all of what the troves contain.

Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson gave us maybe the most realistic prediction for the latest document dump one could give, predicting that the files will probably be “anticlimactic.” In a New York Times op-ed published Wednesday, May 6, Tyson correctly stated that unless Congress wheels out an actual alien, one that is “preferably alive”, the public is likely going to be disappointed by another round of massive hype that leads to nothing.

Time will tell. Maybe the new batch of docs will truly contain earth-shattering, world-changing, pants-crapping irrefutable evidence of alien visitations to Earth. And I only leave that door open because I unfortunately cannot predict the future. But I have been blessed with the ability to form well-informed opinions based on substantial prior evidence, and all the prior evidence points to the new batch being just as much of a circus of unimpressive bulls—t as the others.

I would love to be proven wrong, but the track record just isn’t there, nor are the reputations of the people fueling the hype.