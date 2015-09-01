Bikini Kill Drop Previously Unheard Track “Ocean Song”

Ahead of their reissue of Revolution Girl Style Now, which was initially only released on tape, the riot grrrl originators have unearthed a song that has, until today, never seen the light. It’s a tune that will join “Playground” and “Just Once,” in the ranks of new compositions on their upcoming re-release.

Musically “Ocean Song” is a dark, discordant cut that was, according to Kathleen Hanna (speaking to T magazine), inspired by her time spent working at SafePlace, a shelter for abused women back in Olympia. “I felt crazy, I felt like I’d been dropped in the middle of the ocean, and I was screaming, ‘Look at all this stuff that’s happening,’ and was just making dolphin noises, nobody could hear me,” she told T mag.

Her dolphin noises sound doomily eloquent and still so very relevant here. Have a listen.

Revolution Girl Style Now is out on 9.22 via Bikini Kill Records.



