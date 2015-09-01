VICE
Bikini Kill Drop Previously Unheard Track “Ocean Song”

Ahead of their reissue of Revolution Girl Style Now, which was initially only released on tape, the riot grrrl originators have unearthed a song that has, until today, never seen the light. It’s a tune that will join “Playground” and “Just Once,” in the ranks of new compositions on their upcoming re-release.

Musically “Ocean Song” is a dark, discordant cut that was, according to Kathleen Hanna (speaking to T magazine), inspired by her time spent working at SafePlace, a shelter for abused women back in Olympia. “I felt crazy, I felt like I’d been dropped in the middle of the ocean, and I was screaming, ‘Look at all this stuff that’s happening,’ and was just making dolphin noises, nobody could hear me,” she told T mag.

Her dolphin noises sound doomily eloquent and still so very relevant here. Have a listen.

Revolution Girl Style Now is out on 9.22 via Bikini Kill Records.

