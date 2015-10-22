Black Lung Gets Moody and Monochromatic in the New Video for “Behemoth”

Photo courtesy of Black Lung

Black lung is a terrible, terrible disease. Known more formally as coalminer’s pneumoconiosis, black lung is an ugly, preventable affliction that was once the scourge of Appalachia, and still brutally kills about 1,500 former coal miners each year.

Black Lung, on the other hand, is a pretty sweet stoner doom band. They look earnest, and well-kempt; no drug rugs or scraggly pube beards on these fellas. This Baltimore trio shreds spacily through satisfyingly sluggish, woozy desert riffs and bouts of Black Sabbath worship, hitting all the right notes with languid concentration. “Behemoth,” their latest single, sounds warm and inviting, the vocalist’s bluesy edge punching up the sandy tones and making it real clear why the band decided to work with with producer and ex-Jawbox frontman J. Robbins (The Sword, Clutch) for their second album. Their self-titled debut dropped last year on the always great Grimoire Records.

Now that we’ve got that cleared up, get an eyeful of their new music video for “Behemoth,” and give whoever introduced you to Iommi’s riffs a call to thank ’em while you’re at it.

