ARC Raiders How To Complete Weekly Trials (May 25-May 31)

The last week of May has arrived, which means it is time for one more round of ARC Raiders Weekly Trials before June 1 is here.

All ARC Raiders May 25 Trials Challenges

Screenshot: Embark Studios

Here are all the Trials for the week of May 25:

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Loot Weapon Crates

Damage ARC enemies in the Red Lakes

Deal as much damage as possible using a Blaze Grenade

Deal Damage to Shredders

Damage Bombardiers

How to Loot Weapon Crates For Weekly Trials

Screenshot: Embark Studios

This trial can technically be completed on any map, but players may want to focus their efforts on Riven Tides. The layout and size of Riven Tides makes it a good match for a quick search. Remember that other Raider Cache types won’t count towards progress on the trial, so keep hunting and looking specifically for Weapon Crates.

Once enough crates have been looted, be sure to successfully extract to lock in the score.

How To Damage ARC enemies in the Red Lakes For Weekly Trials

Screenshot: Embark Studios

Luckily, this new trial is pretty straightforward. As the name suggests, players just need to head to the Red Lakes, damage ARC enemies, and then successfully extract.

Players should keep an eye out for active major events that could help them earn 2x score and complete the trial more quickly. Players should focus on taking out whichever enemies they are most comfortable damaging and whichever one their particular loadout is prepared for.

How To Deal as much damage as possible using a Blaze Grenade for Weekly Trials

Screenshot: Embark Studios

This new trial has already gotten a lot of attention due to the inconsistency in language used to promote it. An earlier social media post from ARC Raiders suggested it would be “as much damage as possible using blaze grenades” (plural), but the final language in game is definitely singular.

That means that players need to carefully choose a target where fire can spread and deal as much damage as possible with just one well-placed grenade. The best strategy so far seems to be throwing a blaze grenade into a cluster of ARC enemies that are clumped together in tight indoor corridors or chokepoints.

How To Deal Damage to Shredders for Weekly Trials

Screenshot: Embark Studios

In order to complete this task, players usually have to visit the Stella Montis map. Alternatively, Shredders can also spawn in the Buried City if the Security Lockdown map condition is active.

The Shredders are hovering drones that can only be found at this location and they do hit very hard.

In order to take down a Shredder before it has a chance to knock you out, players should start the fight by focusing fire on their thrusters. That should knock them out quickly and allow players to deal enough damage to earn their stars from this Trial.

How To Damage Bombardiers for Weekly Trials

When it comes to taking down Bombardiers, players need to be extra careful. Bombardiers deal a ton of damage, so players cannot rush into these encounters without a plan.

Once players spot a Bombardier, they should find nearby cover and begin opening fire to chip away at its health. As soon as the Bombardier sends out spotters to find the attacker, damage needs to shift to the spotters to take them out before they can reveal your location. After each spotter is eliminated shift focus back to the Bombardiers and repeat this process until the enemy is defeated.

This challenge can be completed on any map, except for Stella Montis.

That should be everything players need to know to head into this week’s trials challenges. Be sure to check back next week for the upcoming rotation details.

ARC Raiders is available now on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles.