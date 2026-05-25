Gemini Season Is Officially Here, and These 3 Zodiac Signs Could Find Love Soon

Gemini season is officially upon us, and while it’s not necessarily known as a season for love, it certainly will bring luck and romance to a few blessed zodiac signs.

“Gemini Season is historically more about travel than love, but connection of any kind—a very Mercurial thing—can potentially foster something more romantic,” says Rachel Ruth Tate, professional astrologer and Host of the Astrology Table Podcast at Rogue Media.

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According to Tate, the following three signs are likely to find love during Gemini season.

1. Leo

Leo, you’re one of the most magnetic signs of the zodiac. You rarely have trouble attracting romantic interest. But during Gemini season, you might meet someone you actually feel chemistry with—not just a secret admirer.

“Leo, both of the planets which offer us cash and prizes—Venus and Jupiter—enter your sign this month, promising you maximum personal magnetism,” says Tate. “With the North Node finishing up its year and a half long transit in a very, ah, intimate part of your chart, expect the sexiest month you’ve had in years. Enjoy yourself!”

Aquarius

Aquarius, it’s your time to shine in love. While you love your space and freedom, you might find your match in love during Gemini season. Open yourself up to romance, and see what it might offer you.

“Aquarius, our two favorite benefic planets—Venus and Jupiter—enter the sign opposite yours, making you incredibly attractive as a potential partner to all those singles out there,” says Tate. “With Uranus making its way through the romance sector of your chart for the upcoming years, expect sparks to absolutely fly. What will you do when something catches fire?”

Try not to get too caught up in your head or avoidant during Gemini season. Let yourself enjoy the ride.

Pisces

Dreamy Pisces, you’re one of the most romantic signs of the zodiac, and you can expect to thrive during Gemini season. Don’t shame or conceal your lover tendencies. Embrace your softness and sensuality, as it will attract the right people.

“Pisces, both of the luckiest planets—Venus and Jupiter—connect in a very creative, romantic part of your chart,” says Tate. “Who is catching your eye? With the north node transiting your sign for the next couple of months, you can be sure you’re catching the looks you think you are. Have fun with it!”