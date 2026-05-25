Daily Horoscope: May 25, 2026

There’s a lot happening under the surface today that most people are going to feel in their gut before they can name it. The Sun trining the Moon is one of the more generous alignments of the month — what you want and what you feel are actually cooperating for once, stargazer, which makes this a good day to act on something you’ve been sitting with. The Moon trining Pluto adds some real staying power to whatever you start today. But the Moon opposing Neptune is in the mix too, and it’s doing what Neptune always does — softening the edges just enough to make things look a little better than they are. Trust the good energy. Just don’t let it make you sloppy.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

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Aries: March 21 – April 19

You’re very good at knowing what you want and very selective about admitting it — even to yourself. Mars in Taurus has been turning the volume down on your usual drive, Aries, and in that space, something has been surfacing. Not the goal, not the plan. The actual want underneath all of it. Sit with that today. It deserves your attention.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

You’ve made up your mind about something, and everybody around you knows better than to argue with that. But here’s the thing, Taurus — being right and being happy aren’t always the same destination. Venus in Cancer is keeping old feelings close today. Before you hold your ground on this one, ask yourself honestly: Is this a principle or just pride?

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

You can talk to anyone about anything and somehow still leave the conversation feeling like nobody actually knows you. That’s not an accident, Gemini — you’re very good at being interesting without being known. Your season is fully underway, and Mercury is right at home, so here’s the real question: what would happen if you let someone all the way in?

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The emotional weather today is actually on your side for once, and you might not even notice it at first. The Sun trining your ruling Moon means what you’re feeling and what you’re doing are pointing in the same direction, Cancer. That thing you’ve been too scared to reach for? Today, the stars aren’t blocking you. You’re the only one who is.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

You spend a lot of energy making sure people see you at your best. Today, the Sun trining the Moon is giving you something rarer — a day where your best and your realest are actually the same thing. Let people see that version of you, Leo. Not the polished one. The one that doesn’t need to try so hard. That’s the one they remember.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Your brain is an incredible tool, and you use it to be productive, creative, and solutions-oriented — and also, occasionally, to absolutely tear yourself apart. Mercury in Gemini has everything moving fast up there right now, Virgo, and some of those thoughts don’t deserve the airtime you’re giving them. You wouldn’t say half of this stuff to someone you love. Remember that.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

You’re so attuned to what everyone around you needs that you’ve made an art form out of it. The problem, Libra, is that somewhere in all that attunement, you’ve gotten pretty good at ignoring your own list. Venus in Cancer is warm and giving and generous — and today it’s pointing that energy directly at you. What do you actually need right now? Start there.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

All that uncomfortable internal work you’ve been doing lately? Today, you get a small taste of why it was worth it. The Moon trining your ruling Pluto retrograde means something that’s been heavy is feeling a little lighter, and that’s not an accident, Scorpio. You did that. The version of you on the other side of this is someone you’re actually going to like.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

You’ll tell anyone exactly what you think, but getting you to admit you’re hurting is a completely different conversation. Jupiter in Cancer has been softening something in you that you’ve kept pretty armored up, Sagittarius, and today that softness is trying to come out. Let it. The people who love you aren’t waiting for you to be fine. They’re waiting for you to be real.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

You’ve been telling yourself you’ll celebrate when things are more settled, more finished, more certain. But Capricorn, that finish line keeps moving, and you know it. Saturn in Aries is pushing you to act, build, achieve — and it’s working. But at some point, the scoreboard has to mean something to you personally. What would it look like to actually enjoy where you are right now?

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

You tell yourself you don’t need to belong anywhere, and on some level, you believe it. But the Moon trining your ruling Uranus today is stirring up something that feels suspiciously like longing, Aquarius. Not for a crowd — just for a place where you don’t have to translate yourself. That place exists. You might be closer to it than you think.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

You have a way of absorbing the emotional state of everyone around you and calling it empathy. Sometimes it is. But the Moon opposing your ruling Neptune today is making the lines especially blurry, Pisces — and there’s a real chance some of what you’re feeling right now isn’t even yours. Check in with yourself before you check in on everyone else.

Pisces monthly horoscope