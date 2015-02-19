Blur Have Released Their First Video in Eleven Years, Features the World’s Most Useless Ice Cream Instructions

Hot off the heels from news of Gorillaz return, Damon Albarn’s side-project, Blur, are set to release their first record in eleven years this April. It’s pretty big news from a band who have left one of the most permanent marks on British popular culture in recent memory, both as Britpop upstarts and later as they unravelled into a sonically innovative man band. Anyway, as of today, Blur have also put out their first video in over a decade. It’s called “Get Out” and it features a step-by-step guide to making ice-cream – which seems great until you attempt to follow the video and realise you’re left with a lump of inconsistent milk and vanilla extract.

Blur are set to headline the final day of British Summertime Festival on June 20th at Hyde Park.