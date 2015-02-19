VICE
Udgaver

Nyhedsbreve

Blur Have Released Their First Video in Eleven Years, Features the World’s Most Useless Ice Cream Instructions

Af

Del

Hot off the heels from news of Gorillaz return, Damon Albarn’s side-project, Blur, are set to release their first record in eleven years this April. It’s pretty big news from a band who have left one of the most permanent marks on British popular culture in recent memory, both as Britpop upstarts and later as they unravelled into a sonically innovative man band. Anyway, as of today, Blur have also put out their first video in over a decade. It’s called “Get Out” and it features a step-by-step guide to making ice-cream – which seems great until you attempt to follow the video and realise you’re left with a lump of inconsistent milk and vanilla extract.

Blur are set to headline the final day of British Summertime Festival on June 20th at Hyde Park.

Videos by VICE

Tagget:
, ,
Del

Mere
fra VICE